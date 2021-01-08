From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Fri Jan 8 2021 (Updated 01/09/21)Fascist Coup Attempt Fails to Overthrow Presidential Election Results
Bay Area Reacts to Unprecedented Attack on US Capitol Building by Trump Fascists
Pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, the day Congress was scheduled to confirm Electoral College results for the November election. Hundreds of Trump’s supporters encountered little resistance as they broke into the halls of Congress in Washington D.C., encouraged by the Trump's continuous false claims that the election was stolen from him and his calls for "wild" demonstrations. Congressional members and their staff were forced to go into hiding while insurrectionists marauded around the building. Five people were killed during the incursion.
WSWS writes: What occurred was the outcome of a carefully planned conspiracy. It was instigated by Donald Trump, who has been working with a gang of fascist conspirators strategically positioned within the White House and other powerful institutions, departments and agencies of the state. Wednesday’s operation carries with it the overwhelming stench of the Trump sons, close aides like Stephen Miller, and numerous others working behind the scenes within the military, the National Guard and the police.... The conspiracy utilized the well-known techniques of modern coups.
Reaction was swift in San Francisco. On January 6 at 3pm PST, outraged activists held a press conference calling for protests at City Hall against the insurrection to be held daily starting January 7 at 5pm until Trump is removed. The first protest started at 3:30pm January 6, leaving from the city building. About 15 cars decorated with signs demanding Trump leave office departed from City Hall in a caravan that drove through the city's Castro and Mission neighborhoods, where spectators cheered, waved, and raised fists to show approval.
The fascist coup of January 6 | Outrage Over Coup Attempt Aired with Projections on Twitter HQ, Moscone Center and Federal Bldg in SF | Caravan Counter-Protest in San Francisco Reacts to MAGA Insurrectionists in DC | Photos from the Failed Trump Coup in DC on January 6 | Fascists Try to Overthrow US Gov't by Force & Violence
Calendar Events: MAGA Insurrectionists Have Violently Breeched Capitol in DC, Caravan Counter-Protest in SF (1/6) | Rally For United Front Against Fascist Movement & For Labor Party (1/9) | Car Caravan — No Fascist Coup! (1/9)
See Also: WorkWeek On Labor & The Threat Of A Coup & Fascism, Racism At CCSF & Julian Assange | In 2021, to Fight Neofascist Republicans, Fight Neoliberal Democrats
Related Features: Our Long National Nightmare Is Over | Rallies Readied for Possible Post-Election Electoral Emergency
