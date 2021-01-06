top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections
Caravan Counter-Protest in San Francisco Reacts to MAGA Insurrectionists in DC
by RR
Wednesday Jan 6th, 2021 4:01 PM
Activists from a coalition of groups are calling for people to wake up to the reality of the unprecedented behavior of a sitting president who has legitimized the lie of a stolen election in the eyes of many millions of his supporters and mobilized white supremacist MAGA mobs to rampage, terrorize, and intimidate anyone who stands in their way.
sm_2021-01-06_sf-1.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
[Trump/Pence Out Now: Refuse Fascism member at press conference]


A call has gone out to continue these demonstrations every day at 5pm until Trump is out of office.

Calendar event listing:
event MAGA Insurrectionists Have Violently Breeched Capitol in DC, Caravan Counter-Protest in SF
§Peaceful transfer of power
by RR
Wednesday Jan 6th, 2021 4:01 PM
sm_2021-01-06_sf-2.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
§SFPD asks demonstrator what’s going to happen, Trumpers walk by with American flags
by RR
Wednesday Jan 6th, 2021 4:01 PM
sm_2021-01-06_sf-3.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
§In front of San Francisco City Hall
by RR
Wednesday Jan 6th, 2021 6:07 PM
sm_2021-01-06_sf-5.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
§Close up
by RR
Wednesday Jan 6th, 2021 6:07 PM
2021-01-06_sf-6.jpg
§Cheering for the caravan
by RR
Wednesday Jan 6th, 2021 6:07 PM
sm_2021-01-06_sf-7.jpg
original image (1539x2048)
§Caravan met with waves and cheers through Mission District
by RR
Wednesday Jan 6th, 2021 6:07 PM
sm_2021-01-06_sf-8.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
§Truck stalled in the Mission and woman stepped up to help give it a push
by RR
Wednesday Jan 6th, 2021 6:07 PM
sm_2021-01-06_sf-9.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
§Counter Trump's coup
by RR
Wednesday Jan 6th, 2021 6:07 PM
sm_2021-01-06_sf-10.jpg
original image (1444x2048)
§Bilingual signage
by RR
Wednesday Jan 6th, 2021 6:07 PM
sm_2021-01-06_sf-11.jpg
original image (2048x1592)
§Job well done at the end of the caravan
by RR
Wednesday Jan 6th, 2021 6:07 PM
sm_2021-01-06_sf-12.jpg
original image (2048x1466)
