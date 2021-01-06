From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Caravan Counter-Protest in San Francisco Reacts to MAGA Insurrectionists in DC
Activists from a coalition of groups are calling for people to wake up to the reality of the unprecedented behavior of a sitting president who has legitimized the lie of a stolen election in the eyes of many millions of his supporters and mobilized white supremacist MAGA mobs to rampage, terrorize, and intimidate anyone who stands in their way.
[Trump/Pence Out Now: Refuse Fascism member at press conference]
A call has gone out to continue these demonstrations every day at 5pm until Trump is out of office.
