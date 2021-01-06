Caravan Counter-Protest in San Francisco Reacts to MAGA Insurrectionists in DC by RR

Wednesday Jan 6th, 2021 4:01 PM

Activists from a coalition of groups are calling for people to wake up to the reality of the unprecedented behavior of a sitting president who has legitimized the lie of a stolen election in the eyes of many millions of his supporters and mobilized white supremacist MAGA mobs to rampage, terrorize, and intimidate anyone who stands in their way.