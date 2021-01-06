TODAY, the date Congress should follow its constitutional duty and certify Biden’s win, Trump has incited fascist mobs to go “wild” in DC. And they have! People have been injured including one woman seriously injured with a gun shot to the chest.
In San Francisco activists will launch a demonstration with a car caravan starting at San Francisco City Hall that will wind its way through the Castro and Mission Districts and other parts of the city.
The caravan will begin with a press conference starting at 3pm in front of San Francisco City Hall. Trump has encouraged violence on January 6 as he has on other important dates, and the non-violent counter-protesters in San Francisco will respond to this coup attempt and the stream of aggression and violence in the District.
Activists from a coalition of groups are calling for people to wake up to the reality of the unprecedented behavior of a sitting president who has legitimized the lie of a stolen election in the eyes of many millions of his supporters and mobilized white supremacist MAGA mobs to rampage, terrorize, and intimidate anyone who stands in their way.
###
Follow @SFRefuseFascism on Facebook and Twitter
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & ElectionsView events for the week of 1/ 6/2021
|MAGA Insurrectionists Have Violently Breeched Capitol in DC, Caravan Counter-Protest in SF
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday January 06
|Time
|3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Refuse Fascism/others
|Location Details
|
In front of San Francisco City Hall, Polk St. side
Press conference for about 15 to 30 minutes then caravan takes off on a route that may last as long as 2 hours.
|
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 6th, 2021 1:09 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network