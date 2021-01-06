top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 1/ 6/2021
MAGA Insurrectionists Have Violently Breeched Capitol in DC, Caravan Counter-Protest in SF
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday January 06
Time 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorRefuse Fascism/others
Location Details
In front of San Francisco City Hall, Polk St. side
Press conference for about 15 to 30 minutes then caravan takes off on a route that may last as long as 2 hours.
TODAY, the date Congress should follow its constitutional duty and certify Biden’s win, Trump has incited fascist mobs to go “wild” in DC. And they have! People have been injured including one woman seriously injured with a gun shot to the chest.

In San Francisco activists will launch a demonstration with a car caravan starting at San Francisco City Hall that will wind its way through the Castro and Mission Districts and other parts of the city.

The caravan will begin with a press conference starting at 3pm in front of San Francisco City Hall. Trump has encouraged violence on January 6 as he has on other important dates, and the non-violent counter-protesters in San Francisco will respond to this coup attempt and the stream of aggression and violence in the District.

Activists from a coalition of groups are calling for people to wake up to the reality of the unprecedented behavior of a sitting president who has legitimized the lie of a stolen election in the eyes of many millions of his supporters and mobilized white supremacist MAGA mobs to rampage, terrorize, and intimidate anyone who stands in their way.

###
Follow @SFRefuseFascism on Facebook and Twitter
sm_screen_shot_2021-01-06_at_1.01.17_pm.jpg
original image (1078x1180)
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 6th, 2021 1:09 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 127.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code