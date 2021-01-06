TODAY, the date Congress should follow its constitutional duty and certify Biden’s win, Trump has incited fascist mobs to go “wild” in DC. And they have! People have been injured including one woman seriously injured with a gun shot to the chest.



In San Francisco activists will launch a demonstration with a car caravan starting at San Francisco City Hall that will wind its way through the Castro and Mission Districts and other parts of the city.



The caravan will begin with a press conference starting at 3pm in front of San Francisco City Hall. Trump has encouraged violence on January 6 as he has on other important dates, and the non-violent counter-protesters in San Francisco will respond to this coup attempt and the stream of aggression and violence in the District.



Activists from a coalition of groups are calling for people to wake up to the reality of the unprecedented behavior of a sitting president who has legitimized the lie of a stolen election in the eyes of many millions of his supporters and mobilized white supremacist MAGA mobs to rampage, terrorize, and intimidate anyone who stands in their way.



Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 6th, 2021 1:09 PM