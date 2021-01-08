top
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections
Photos from the Failed Trump Coup in DC on January 6
by anti-fascist
Friday Jan 8th, 2021 1:10 PM
Invaded for the first time since the War of 1812, when the US Capitol building was burned by the British, the halls of Congress were stormed by fascist Trump supporters in an attempt to prevent the certification of Joe Biden as the next president. While hyping the thinly veiled coup attempt beforehand, Trump promised that it "will be wild."
sm_dc-insurrection_2021_united_states_capitol_voa_1.jpg
original image (1920x1080)
Voice of America photo from the "Save America" rally before the seige on the US Capitol building. Trump eggs on assembled cult worshipers to go to the Capitol building and "show strength and be strong."
§Some MAGA insurrectionists chose to scale a wall rather than take Capitol stairs
by anti-fascist
Friday Jan 8th, 2021 1:10 PM
sm_dc-insurrection_flickr50811179903_6259407f5a_6k_jameswatt.jpg
original image (6144x4098)
Photo by James Watt, used with permission, all rights reserved by photographer.
§Photo from inside Capitol building released by DC Metro police in "persons of interest" PDF
by anti-fascist
Friday Jan 8th, 2021 1:10 PM
sm_dc-insurrection_metro-police-wanted-from-wiki.jpg
original image (890x800)
Original police PDF. Pictured are Neo-Nazi Matt Heimbach, QAnon conspiracy theorist with white supremacist tattoos, Jake Angeli, and the son of a prominent Orthodox Jewish family in Brooklyn, Aaron Mostofsky.
§Tear gas outside Capitol building
by anti-fascist
Friday Jan 8th, 2021 1:10 PM
sm_dc-insurrection_tear_gas_outside_united_states_capitol_20210106_tylermerbler.jpg
original image (3072x1585)
Photo by Tyler Merbler.
§Riot police and MAGA deadenders outside of the Capitol building after it was cleared
by anti-fascist
Friday Jan 8th, 2021 1:57 PM
sm_dc-insurrection_riot_police_and_protester_20210106_tylermerbler.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Photo by Tyler Merbler
