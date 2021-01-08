From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections
Photos from the Failed Trump Coup in DC on January 6
Invaded for the first time since the War of 1812, when the US Capitol building was burned by the British, the halls of Congress were stormed by fascist Trump supporters in an attempt to prevent the certification of Joe Biden as the next president. While hyping the thinly veiled coup attempt beforehand, Trump promised that it "will be wild."
Voice of America photo from the "Save America" rally before the seige on the US Capitol building. Trump eggs on assembled cult worshipers to go to the Capitol building and "show strength and be strong."
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network