Saturday, 1/9, 12 noon, Join in the Car Caravan!

Now is the Time to Act! No to a Fascist Coup! TRUMP/PENCE OUT NOW!

In the Name of Humanity, We Refuse to Accept a Fascist America!



Gather in front of City Hall to decorate cars. We have signs and tape for those who need them. Then we take off on a route through SF neighborhoods.



This is part of nationwide mass protests, Saturday, 1/9



We will reach out because Trump is still in power. There are 13 days in which he and/or his followers present a real and present danger to humanity. And the danger from even a failed coup must be taken seriously, setting the stage for them to come back sooner or later to re-seize power – with or without Trump. We will call on people to stand up to this fascist threat and to refuse to accept a fascist America.

For more event information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/now-is-th...

