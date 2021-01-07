Saturday, 1/9, 12 noon, Join in the Car Caravan!
Now is the Time to Act! No to a Fascist Coup! TRUMP/PENCE OUT NOW!
In the Name of Humanity, We Refuse to Accept a Fascist America!
Gather in front of City Hall to decorate cars. We have signs and tape for those who need them. Then we take off on a route through SF neighborhoods.
This is part of nationwide mass protests, Saturday, 1/9
We will reach out because Trump is still in power. There are 13 days in which he and/or his followers present a real and present danger to humanity. And the danger from even a failed coup must be taken seriously, setting the stage for them to come back sooner or later to re-seize power – with or without Trump. We will call on people to stand up to this fascist threat and to refuse to accept a fascist America.
Car Caravan -- No Fascist Coup!
Import into your personal calendar
Date
Saturday January 09
Time
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type
Protest
Organizer/Author
Refuse Fascism Bay Area/others
NorCal [at] refusefascism.org
Location Details
|
Starts at City Hall• 1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Pl, San Francisco, CA 94102
then follows a route through the Castro and Mission districts. Lasts about 1.5 hours but you don't have to do the entire route.
|
For more event information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/now-is-th...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 7th, 2021 11:54 PM
