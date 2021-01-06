WorkWeek On Labor & The Threat Of A Coup & Fascism, Racism At CCSF & Julian Assange by WorkWeek

WorkWeek looks at the threat of a coup and also the role of labor with the David Van Deusen. His Vermont Labor AFL-CIO had called for a general strike to prevent a coup. WorkWeek also looks at the systemic racism in San Francisco and an action at the British Consulate in San Francisco to demand the freedom of journalist Julian Assange.