Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
WorkWeek On Labor & The Threat Of A Coup & Fascism, Racism At CCSF & Julian Assange
by WorkWeek
Wednesday Jan 6th, 2021 3:45 PM
WorkWeek looks at the threat of a coup and also the role of labor with the David Van Deusen. His Vermont Labor AFL-CIO had called for a general strike to prevent a coup. WorkWeek also looks at the systemic racism in San Francisco and an action at the British Consulate in San Francisco to demand the freedom of journalist Julian Assange.
sm_coup_guns_at_capitol.jpeg
original image (1136x852)
WorkWeek 1-7-21 Labor & The Threat Of A Coup & Fascism, Racism At CCSF & Julian Assange SF Rally
WorkWeek interviews Dave Van Deusen, the president of the Vermont AFL-CIO about the threat of a coup and his state AFL-CIO call
for a general strike if a coup is attempted. He discusses why labor must organize against these threats. WorkWeek also looks at the
systemic racism at the San Francisco Health Service System and the Human Resources Department.
WorkWeek also hears from a San Francisco rally at the British consulate to call for the freedom of Julian Assange.
Additional media:
Possible Trump Coup & Vermont AFL-CIO Call For General Strike with Vermont Fed President David Van Deusen
https://youtu.be/CRfle7zUGNI
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1...
§Protest Against Racism At SF General Hospital
by WorkWeek
Wednesday Jan 6th, 2021 3:45 PM
sm_seiu1021_sfgh_racism_pharmacy1-23-19.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
Black workers have been protesting and demanding action against systemic racism for years.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1...
§Need General Strike Against Trump Coup
by WorkWeek
Wednesday Jan 6th, 2021 3:45 PM
sm_trump_general_strike.jpg
original image (2400x1489)
Need General Strike against Trump Coup.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1...
