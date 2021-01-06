top
1/6/21 Fascists Try to Overthrow US Gov't by Force & Violence
by Never Forgive, Never Forget
Wednesday Jan 6th, 2021 6:58 PM
On January 6, 2021, they came by the thousands all wrapped up in the American flag, and some with the Confederate flag, at the behest of Nazi Trump, to try to overthrow the American government by force and violence, the same thing their fascist predecessors falsely accused communists of doing in the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s. The photos and videos follow so everyone can see who it is that tries to overthrow the government by force and violence.
The anti-Communist witchhunters went after the famous black opera singer and actor, Paul Robeson. Here is his testimony before the House Unamerican Activities Committee in 1956:
http://historymatters.gmu.edu/d/6440/
“You Are the Un-Americans, and You Ought to be Ashamed of Yourselves”: Paul Robeson Appears Before HUAC

Here is a video of Paul Robeson's life:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BUki-v-NvoE

Those of us who grew up with the terror of the anti-Communist witchhunts are so happy that the world can now see who it is who wants to overthrow the US government by force and violence, namely fascists who today are trained in the US military and the US police. Most of the rioters were strong young white men, not starving workers but very well fed.

And now, for the record, here are today's fascists, no different from those in Nazi Germany and in the USA attacking everyone with a decent thought in the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s. Clearly, the fascist invaders had help by either commission or omission from the local police forces. This is not just an ordinary "breach of security."

https://www.alternet.org/2021/01/capitol-police/
Shocking video catches Capitol Police member taking selfies with insurrectionists
https://www.alternet.org/2021/01/trump-supporters-2649770673/
1/6/21
‘Where are the police?’ Lawmakers don gas masks, evacuate the US Capitol as Trump supporters storm the building

https://www.alternet.org/2021/01/trump-supporters-violence/
1/6/21
Chaos at the Capitol: Trump supporters launch assault as Congress counts votes
Several videos of fascist thugs attacking police with pepper spray, overcoming barricades, etc.

https://abc7news.com/politics/passengers-sing-national-anthem-on-flight-from-sf-to-dc/9417014/
1/6/21

https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal

https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/06/politics/gallery/electoral-college-vote-count/index.html

https://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2021/01/06/us-capitol-building-pro-trump-protestors-js-orig.cnn/video/playlists/congress-affirms-president-elect-biden-win/

https://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2021/01/06/protestors-breached-capitol-reax-washington-dc-protest-congress-electoral-college-vpx.cnn

https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/01/06/pictures-pro-trump-mob-storms-us-capitol-building

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/trump-supporters-storm-us-capitol_n_5ff60cc7c5b6ef6b1582ac9c
1/6/21 Has lots of pictures.

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/maga-protestors-rally-in-dc-for-desperate-election-loser-donald-trump_n_5ff4a358c5b6e7974fd6d5b0
1/6/21 More pictures.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/videos-show-pro-trump-protesters-storming-u-s-capitol-n1253083
1/6/21




