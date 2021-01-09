Outrage Over Coup Attempt Aired with Projections on Twitter HQ, Moscone Center and Federal Bldg in SF by RR

Saturday Jan 9th, 2021 12:37 PM

Projectionist @aemarling has "always advocated for protecting lives by banning [Trump's] white supremacist ass" from Twitter. Twitter headquarters in San Francisco was his first target for projections, but far from his last.



Projections expressed San Francisco's collective outrage following the January 6 attempted coup in Washington, D.C.