Outrage Over Coup Attempt Aired with Projections on Twitter HQ, Moscone Center and Federal Bldg in SF
Projectionist @aemarling has "always advocated for protecting lives by banning [Trump's] white supremacist ass" from Twitter. Twitter headquarters in San Francisco was his first target for projections, but far from his last.
Projections expressed San Francisco's collective outrage following the January 6 attempted coup in Washington, D.C.
