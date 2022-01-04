SACRAMENTO PEACEFUL SIDEWALK VIGIL for DEMOCRACY & VOTING RIGHTS
We the People: January 6th Nationwide Day of Remembrance and Action
When: Thursday, January 6, 2022 @ 4:30 PM - 6 PM PT
Location: Sidewalk intersection of 16th Street & J Street, Sacramento 95814
RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/democracyvigils/event/434992/
Virtual event options here: https://jan6unityday.org/
Peaceful event. Bring signs & candles (LED best). Please wear a mask, be vaccinated, and socially distance.
This event is part of the nationwide day of remembrance and action by the Jan6 Unity Day Coalition, comprised of 100+ organizations for democracy, voting rights justice, and more.
___________________________________________________________
REMEMBRANCE VIGIL & CALL TO ACTION
January 6 was a violent and deadly attack against all Americans – against our country, our democracy, and our freedom as voters to choose the leaders that represent us so that we have a government of, by, and for the people.
One year later, the same faction that attacked our country on January 6th is hard at work silencing our voices by restricting our freedom to vote, attacking fair voting districts, and quietly preparing future attempts to sabotage free and fair elections and with it our democracy.
So this January 6, exactly one year later, Americans across race, place, party, and background are holding candlelight vigils to say: In America, the voters decide the outcome of elections.
The promise of democracy is not a partisan issue but a calling that unites us as Americans. To prevent this kind of attack from happening again, our elected leaders must pass urgent legislation that will protect this country from anti-democratic forces who are continuing their efforts to destroy it.
Coming together, we can prevent another January 6th attack and realize the promise of democracy for all of us - no matter our color, zip code, or income - so we all have an equal say in the decisions that shape our daily lives and futures.
WE THE PEOPLE DEMAND:
• The Freedom to Vote Act
• The Protecting Our Democracy Act
• The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act
• DC Statehood
___________________________________________________________
SAFETY DURING COVID
Please wear a mask and be vaccinated/boosted.
Follow all COVID safety protocols, especially with rise of the omicron variant: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Omicron-Variant-Fact-Sheet.aspx
If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have any of these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:
--Fever or chills
--Cough
--Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
--Fatigue
--Muscle or body aches
--Headache
--New or sudden loss of taste or smell
--Sore throat
--Congestion or runny nose
--Nausea or vomiting
--Diarrhea
___________________________________________________________
ORGANIZATIONS
We are the Jan6 Unity Day Coalition: https://jan6unityday.org/
Related Categories: Central Valley | Government & Elections
► ▼ IMC Network