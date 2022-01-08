From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Demonstration in San Mateo on Anniversary of U.S. Capitol Insurrection
photos by Jim Colton, Probonophoto.org
please credit the photographer
San Mateo Peace Action wrote on Jan 6, 2022:
We are here to commemorate the Jan 6, 2021 on our 240 yer old but fragile democracy. This assault is ongoing but in different forms. Unfortunately one of our major political parties has given up on democratic practices and adopted the values of the previous president: bullying, bluster and out right corruption of any and all who stand in their way for dominance.
