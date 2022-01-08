top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Government & Elections
Demonstration in San Mateo on Anniversary of U.S. Capitol Insurrection
by RG
Saturday Jan 8th, 2022 4:34 AM
photos by Jim Colton, Probonophoto.org
please credit the photographer
sm_jan62022threeladies_1.jpg
original image (2000x1122)
San Mateo Peace Action wrote on Jan 6, 2022:

We are here to commemorate the Jan 6, 2021 on our 240 yer old but fragile democracy. This assault is ongoing but in different forms. Unfortunately one of our major political parties has given up on democratic practices and adopted the values of the previous president: bullying, bluster and out right corruption of any and all who stand in their way for dominance.
§over 100 people came
by RG
Saturday Jan 8th, 2022 4:34 AM
sm_vigil_for_democracy_san_mateo__1__1.jpeg
original image (1893x595)
§protesting dog is tired
by RG
Saturday Jan 8th, 2022 4:34 AM
sm_jan6jcdog_1.jpg
original image (1538x2000)
§election not insurrection
by RG
Saturday Jan 8th, 2022 4:34 AM
sm_tumblr.jpg
original image (2000x1598)
§tuck frump
by RG
Saturday Jan 8th, 2022 4:34 AM
sm_jan6jctuckfrumpines_1.jpg
original image (2000x1274)
§history is watching
by RG
Saturday Jan 8th, 2022 4:34 AM
sm_jan6jchistory_1.jpg
original image (2000x1914)
§along the el camino
by RG
Saturday Jan 8th, 2022 4:34 AM
sm_jan6jcgrouplevi_1.jpg
original image (2000x947)
§sign with quote
by RG
Saturday Jan 8th, 2022 4:34 AM
sm_jan6jccutewomansign_1.jpg
original image (1244x2000)
§Jean waves at traffic
by RG
Saturday Jan 8th, 2022 4:34 AM
sm_jan6jcjeannaacp_1.jpg
original image (1101x2000)
§A Raging Granny with veiled hat says...
by RG
Saturday Jan 8th, 2022 4:34 AM
sm_jan6jcmaggie_1.jpg
original image (1099x2000)
...our grandchildren will remember
§Members of the NAACP and Raging Grannies hung out together
by RG
Saturday Jan 8th, 2022 4:34 AM
sm_img_1576.jpg
original image (3088x3024)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 127.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code