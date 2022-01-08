Demonstration in San Mateo on Anniversary of U.S. Capitol Insurrection by RG



photos by Jim Colton, Probonophoto.org

please credit the photographer

San Mateo Peace Action wrote on Jan 6, 2022:



We are here to commemorate the Jan 6, 2021 on our 240 yer old but fragile democracy. This assault is ongoing but in different forms. Unfortunately one of our major political parties has given up on democratic practices and adopted the values of the previous president: bullying, bluster and out right corruption of any and all who stand in their way for dominance.