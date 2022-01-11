From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Government & Elections
Walnut Creek Protests on J6
At a major intersection in front of large department stores...with lighted signs
photos: David Rowland, ProBonoPhoto.org
please credit the photographer
please credit the photographer
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network