One year after the attack on the Capitol, join a live conversation on hope, resiliency, & where America stands in the fight against white supremacy. Join Congresswoman Barbara Lee and special guests for this panel discussion.
Thursday, January 6th at 3:30 PM - 5 PM PT
LIVESTREAM HERE: https://www.facebook.com/RepBarbaraLee
SPEAKERS:
--Congresswoman Barbara Lee, CA 13th District
--David C. Wilson, Dean of Goldman School of Public Policy
--Martin Waukazoo, CEO of Native American Health Center
--Moderator: Aimee Allison, Founder & CEO of She The People
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | U.S. | Government & Elections | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 1/6/2022
|Jan 6th Talk: Hope, Resiliency & the Fight Against White Supremacy w/ Rep. Barbara Lee
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday January 06
|Time
|3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Congresswoman Barabra Lee
|Location Details
|Online via livstream
|
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 3rd, 2022 7:27 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network