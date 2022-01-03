top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | U.S. | Government & Elections | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 1/6/2022
Jan 6th Talk: Hope, Resiliency & the Fight Against White Supremacy w/ Rep. Barbara Lee
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday January 06
Time 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorCongresswoman Barabra Lee
Location Details
Online via livstream
One year after the attack on the Capitol, join a live conversation on hope, resiliency, & where America stands in the fight against white supremacy. Join Congresswoman Barbara Lee and special guests for this panel discussion.

Thursday, January 6th at 3:30 PM - 5 PM PT

LIVESTREAM HERE: https://www.facebook.com/RepBarbaraLee

SPEAKERS:

--Congresswoman Barbara Lee, CA 13th District

--David C. Wilson, Dean of Goldman School of Public Policy

--Martin Waukazoo, CEO of Native American Health Center

--Moderator: Aimee Allison, Founder & CEO of She The People
sm_lee.jpg
original image (1200x628)
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 3rd, 2022 7:27 PM
§Jan. 6th Remembrance & Democracy Events at U.S. Capitol
by Congresswoman Barabra Lee
Monday Jan 3rd, 2022 7:27 PM
sm_watch.jpg
original image (582x900)
Rep. Lee's Facebook page will be streaming all U.S. Capitol events on January 6th from 9 AM PT - 6 PM PT.

LIVESTREAM HERE: https://www.facebook.com
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 102.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code