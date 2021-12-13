Locally, International Human Rights Day was marked on December 10 by a diverse protest at San Francisco's Federal Building, calling out worldwide crimes against humanity. Countries and policies targeted were the US-supported Saudi war in Yemen, the fascists in Myanmar, Israeli colonization of Palestine, attacks against the free press, i.e. Julian Assange, police brutality, and the US Supreme Court's attack on women. Protesters later marched to a second rally at Powell and Market Streets. Additional issues targeted were US crimes against Haiti and Cuba.