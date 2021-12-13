top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
International Human Rights Day Area Protest At San Francisco's Federal Building
Mon Dec 13 2021 (Updated 12/14/21)
Standing Up for Justice on International Human Rights Day
Human Rights Abuses from Yemen to Sausalito Called Out at SF Federal Building
International Human Rights Day Area Protest At San Francisco's Federal Building
Locally, International Human Rights Day was marked on December 10 by a diverse protest at San Francisco's Federal Building, calling out worldwide crimes against humanity. Countries and policies targeted were the US-supported Saudi war in Yemen, the fascists in Myanmar, Israeli colonization of Palestine, attacks against the free press, i.e. Julian Assange, police brutality, and the US Supreme Court's attack on women. Protesters later marched to a second rally at Powell and Market Streets. Additional issues targeted were US crimes against Haiti and Cuba.

photo International Human Rights Day Protest at Federal Building | photo SF Rally to Let Cuba Live and Say No to CIA Plots

See Also:
photo Haitians Protest Deportation of Asylum Seekers | photo Protest in Sausalito Against Police Brutality | photo Grandmother Arrested at Drone Base While Distributing Leaflets | photo Fight To Defend Argentinian Political Worker Activists Cesar Arakaki & Daniel Ruizk | photo Uhuru Marches for Reparations to African People

Related Features:
photo Grieving on the Third Anniversary of the Yemen School Bus Attack | photo Resistance at Sausalito Camp Eviction
feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
2021-12-15 Protests at Whole Foods and AT&T on Day of Action for Reproductive Justice Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn | San Francisco | South Bay | Peninsula | U.S. | Government & Elections2021-12-13 Human Rights Abuses from Yemen to Sausalito Called Out at SF Federal Building Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Womyn | Media Activism & Independent Media | San Francisco | North Bay / Marin | California | U.S. | International | Government & Elections | Palestine2021-11-03 March and Rally for Medicare for All in San Francisco Demands Pelosi Take Action Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | San Francisco | Government & Elections2021-10-21 Demonstrators at Facebook CEO’s Palo Alto Home Demand Zuckerberg Be Removed Front Page | Media Activism & Independent Media | Peninsula | California | U.S.2021-09-27 Dozens of Pro-Choice Protests Hit Northern California, Along with Nationwide Actions Front Page | Womyn | Central Valley | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | California | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia2021-09-20 Climate Protest Signs and Street Theater Shut Down San Francisco's Montgomery Street Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco2021-08-17 Activists Set Up Tents and Demonstrate for Alternatives to Being on the Streets Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Central Valley | Government & Elections2021-08-17 15,910 Square Miles of Critical Habitat Added to Existing Salish Sea Protections Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | North Coast | California | U.S. | Animal Liberation | Santa Cruz Indymedia2021-08-17 Yemeni Community Holds Memorial for Children Killed in US-Saudi Bombing in 2018 Front Page | Anti-War | San Francisco | U.S. | International2021-07-28 Construction of Tar Sands Oil Pipeline Violates Treaty Rights of Minnesota Tribes Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | San Francisco | California | U.S. | Santa Cruz Indymedia2021-07-27 Report Finds CA Oil Emits More Carbon Dioxide Than Global Supply Refined in State Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | California
Related Categories: Palestine | California | International | North Bay / Marin | San Francisco | U.S. | Government & Elections | Media Activism & Independent Media | Police State & Prisons | Womyn | Front Page
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 327.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code