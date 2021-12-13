From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Mon Dec 13 2021 (Updated 12/14/21)Standing Up for Justice on International Human Rights Day
Human Rights Abuses from Yemen to Sausalito Called Out at SF Federal Building
Locally, International Human Rights Day was marked on December 10 by a diverse protest at San Francisco's Federal Building, calling out worldwide crimes against humanity. Countries and policies targeted were the US-supported Saudi war in Yemen, the fascists in Myanmar, Israeli colonization of Palestine, attacks against the free press, i.e. Julian Assange, police brutality, and the US Supreme Court's attack on women. Protesters later marched to a second rally at Powell and Market Streets. Additional issues targeted were US crimes against Haiti and Cuba.
International Human Rights Day Protest at Federal Building | SF Rally to Let Cuba Live and Say No to CIA Plots
