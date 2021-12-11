top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media | Racial Justice | Womyn
International Human Rights Day Protest at Federal Building
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Dec 11th, 2021 11:39 AM
Many outrages throughout the world called out in lively action
sm_01-34421-854_3501.jpg
original image (1744x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

There is no shortage of crimes against humanity throughout the world to oppose. The U.S. supported Saudi war in Yemen, facists in Myamar, Israeli colonization of Palestine, attacks against the free press, i.e. Julian Assange, police brutality worldwide, and the U.S. Supreme Court's attack on women.

All this and more was protested on a chilly Friday night in front on San Francisco's Federal Building. Protesters with speakers, banners, flags and a powerful amplification held a rally and them marched up Market Street to Powell Street where they held another rally.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Dec 11th, 2021 11:39 AM
sm_02-34421-856_7435.jpg
original image (1797x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Dec 11th, 2021 11:39 AM
sm_03-34421-856_7439.jpg
original image (1940x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Dec 11th, 2021 11:39 AM
sm_04-34421-856_7467.jpg
original image (1400x1683)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Dec 11th, 2021 11:39 AM
sm_05-34421-856_7470.jpg
original image (1590x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Dec 11th, 2021 11:39 AM
sm_06-34421-854_3472.jpg
original image (1904x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Dec 11th, 2021 11:39 AM
sm_07-34421-852_4662.jpg
original image (1732x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Dec 11th, 2021 11:39 AM
sm_08-34421-854_3488.jpg
original image (1973x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Dec 11th, 2021 11:39 AM
sm_09-34421-852_4684.jpg
original image (1750x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Dec 11th, 2021 11:39 AM
sm_10-34421-852_4691.jpg
original image (1591x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Dec 11th, 2021 11:39 AM
sm_11-34421-852_4695.jpg
original image (1410x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Dec 11th, 2021 11:39 AM
sm_12-34421-856_7487.jpg
original image (1429x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Dec 11th, 2021 11:39 AM
sm_13-34421-852_4704.jpg
original image (1400x1590)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Dec 11th, 2021 11:39 AM
sm_14-34421-856_7502.jpg
original image (1863x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Dec 11th, 2021 11:39 AM
sm_15-34421-856_7520.jpg
original image (1758x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Dec 11th, 2021 11:39 AM
sm_16-34421-854_3501.jpg
original image (1744x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Dec 11th, 2021 11:39 AM
sm_17-34421-856_7537.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Dec 11th, 2021 11:39 AM
sm_18-34421-854_3521.jpg
original image (1827x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Dec 11th, 2021 11:39 AM
sm_19-34421-854_3535.jpg
original image (1925x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Dec 11th, 2021 11:39 AM
sm_20-34421-856_7550.jpg
original image (2020x1400)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 327.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code