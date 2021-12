Many outrages throughout the world called out in lively action

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

There is no shortage of crimes against humanity throughout the world to oppose. The U.S. supported Saudi war in Yemen, facists in Myamar, Israeli colonization of Palestine, attacks against the free press, i.e. Julian Assange, police brutality worldwide, and the U.S. Supreme Court's attack on women.All this and more was protested on a chilly Friday night in front on San Francisco's Federal Building. Protesters with speakers, banners, flags and a powerful amplification held a rally and them marched up Market Street to Powell Street where they held another rally.See all high resolution photos here