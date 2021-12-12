From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Police State & Prisons
Protest in Sausalito Against Police Brutality
Advocates of Sausalito's unhoused and anchor-outs demand removal of Sgt. Thomas Georges
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoOn Saturday, residents of Sausalito assembled in front of the town's police station on Caledonia Street to protest what they viewed a pattern of police brutality, particularly by Sgt.Thomas Georges.
The protest was trigerred by the arrest of photojournalist and filmmaker Jeremy Portje as he was filming a documentary on Sausalito's unhoused. An account of the event is available here.
Several speakers listed how they themselves had been abused. A petition demanding the removal for Sgt. Georges from the town's police was circulated. After speeches by organizer Robbie Powelson and others listing the routine abuses suffered by town's poor and "anchor-outs", the demonstrators marched to the Christmas display in the center of town where they held another rally.
Though some photographers had expressed concern about the police interfering with their coverage, the police station seemed empty and no policemen were visible. Anywhere.
See all high resolution photos here.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network