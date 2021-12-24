top
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Health, Housing & Public Services | Media Activism & Independent Media | Police State & Prisons
Sausalito Homeless Protest Police Attacks & Arrest Of Journalist Jeremy Portje
by Labor Video Project
Friday Dec 24th, 2021 12:40 PM
Homeless are under attack in Sausalito as well as an independent journalist Jeremy Portje. California Homeless Union counsel Anthony Price is interviewed about these struggles.
sm_portje_jeremy_arrest_copy.jpg
original image (1542x2719)
In Marin County, the homeless are under attack in Sausalito and also a journalist Jeremy Portje who has been reporting on their struggles was attacked and arrested by the police although this isi illegal under the California Shield Act.

California Homeless Union counsel Anthony Price is interviewed about these struggles and also the attack by the police on free lance journalist Jeremy Portje. This interview was done on 12/15/21.

Additional media:

Sausalito Police Under Investigation for Treatment of Homeless Residents
https://pacificsun.com/sausalito-police-investigation/

SPJ-Norcal Demands Investigation Into Arrest Of Journalist Jeremy Portje In Sausalito
https://spjnorcal.org/2021/12/07/spj-norcal-warns-marin-county-and-sausalito-officials-about-unlawful-conduct-in-arrest-of-journalist-jeremy-portje/

Attorneys: Sausalito Police Search Warrant Violates Journalist’s Rights
Marin County judge allowed police to search Jeremy Portje's phone, camera despite First Amendment advocates’ concerns
https://pacificsun.com/sausalito-jeremy-portje-search-warrant/

California Homeless Union
https://m.facebook.com/CAHomelessUnion

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/A4KKDW0RLFs
§Sausalito Police Attack Homeless
by Labor Video Project
Friday Dec 24th, 2021 12:40 PM
sausalito_police_attack_homelesss.jpeg
The Sausalito police are on a mission to remove all homeless people from the community and this is through assaulting them including many seniors.
https://youtu.be/A4KKDW0RLFs
§Obstructing Views
by Labor Video Project
Friday Dec 24th, 2021 12:40 PM
sm_sausalito_mansio.jpg
original image (1020x678)
The many millionaires in Sausalito have great views and the police don't want them to see homeless on the streets.
https://youtu.be/A4KKDW0RLFs
§Homeless Union Members Threatened By Police
by Labor Video Project
Friday Dec 24th, 2021 12:40 PM
sausilito_homeless_union.jpeg
The Sausalito police have targeted the Homeless Union which is organizing the homeless.
https://youtu.be/A4KKDW0RLFs
§End Police Brutality & Censorship In Marin
by Labor Video Project
Friday Dec 24th, 2021 12:40 PM
sausalito_end_poliice_attacks.jpeg
A campaign is being waged to stop the police assaults and also to defend the arrest of independent journalist Jeremy Portje who was assaulted and charged with felonies in order to silence his work as a journalist.
https://youtu.be/A4KKDW0RLFs
