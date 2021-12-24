From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sausalito Homeless Protest Police Attacks & Arrest Of Journalist Jeremy Portje
Homeless are under attack in Sausalito as well as an independent journalist Jeremy Portje. California Homeless Union counsel Anthony Price is interviewed about these struggles.
In Marin County, the homeless are under attack in Sausalito and also a journalist Jeremy Portje who has been reporting on their struggles was attacked and arrested by the police although this isi illegal under the California Shield Act.
California Homeless Union counsel Anthony Price is interviewed about these struggles and also the attack by the police on free lance journalist Jeremy Portje. This interview was done on 12/15/21.
Additional media:
Sausalito Police Under Investigation for Treatment of Homeless Residents
https://pacificsun.com/sausalito-police-investigation/
SPJ-Norcal Demands Investigation Into Arrest Of Journalist Jeremy Portje In Sausalito
https://spjnorcal.org/2021/12/07/spj-norcal-warns-marin-county-and-sausalito-officials-about-unlawful-conduct-in-arrest-of-journalist-jeremy-portje/
Attorneys: Sausalito Police Search Warrant Violates Journalist’s Rights
Marin County judge allowed police to search Jeremy Portje's phone, camera despite First Amendment advocates’ concerns
https://pacificsun.com/sausalito-jeremy-portje-search-warrant/
California Homeless Union
https://m.facebook.com/CAHomelessUnion
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
