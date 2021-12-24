Homeless are under attack in Sausalito as well as an independent journalist Jeremy Portje. California Homeless Union counsel Anthony Price is interviewed about these struggles.

In Marin County, the homeless are under attack in Sausalito and also a journalist Jeremy Portje who has been reporting on their struggles was attacked and arrested by the police although this isi illegal under the California Shield Act.California Homeless Union counsel Anthony Price is interviewed about these struggles and also the attack by the police on free lance journalist Jeremy Portje. This interview was done on 12/15/21.