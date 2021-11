This video is about the fight to defend Argentinian political worker activists Cesar Arakaki & Daniel Ruiz have been framed up and face years in prison for a charge of throwing rocks at a protest against the attack on pensions. Actor and militant of the PO Cesar Arakaki talks about the case.

Fight To Defend Argentinian Political Worker Activists Cesar Arakaki & Daniel RuizThis video is about the fight to defend Argentinian political worker activists Cesar Arakaki & Daniel Ruiz have been framed up and face years in prison for a charge of throwing rocks at a protest against the attack on pensions. Guillermo Kane who is a leader of the Workers Party PO and recently elected as a Senator from the Buenas Aries region talks about the issues and condition Argentinian workers face. He introduces Cesar Arakaki who is a militant of the PO and also an actor who talks about his case and struggle.This presentation was made on 11/12/21 as part of a report of the International Workers Action Network IWAN