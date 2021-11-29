Fight To Defend Argentinian Political Worker Activists Cesar Arakaki & Daniel Ruiz by Labor Video Project

Monday Nov 29th, 2021 9:53 PM

This video is about the fight to defend Argentinian political worker activists Cesar Arakaki & Daniel Ruiz have been framed up and face years in prison for a charge of throwing rocks at a protest against the attack on pensions. Actor and militant of the PO Cesar Arakaki talks about the case.