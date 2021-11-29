top
Fight To Defend Argentinian Political Worker Activists Cesar Arakaki & Daniel Ruiz
by Labor Video Project
Monday Nov 29th, 2021 9:53 PM
This video is about the fight to defend Argentinian political worker activists Cesar Arakaki & Daniel Ruiz have been framed up and face years in prison for a charge of throwing rocks at a protest against the attack on pensions. Actor and militant of the PO Cesar Arakaki talks about the case.
argentina_cesar_ruiz_at_rally.jpeg
Fight To Defend Argentinian Political Worker Activists Cesar Arakaki & Daniel Ruiz

This video is about the fight to defend Argentinian political worker activists Cesar Arakaki & Daniel Ruiz have been framed up and face years in prison for a charge of throwing rocks at a protest against the attack on pensions. Guillermo Kane who is a leader of the Workers Party PO and recently elected as a Senator from the Buenas Aries region talks about the issues and condition Argentinian workers face. He introduces Cesar Arakaki who is a militant of the PO and also an actor who talks about his case and struggle.

This presentation was made on 11/12/21 as part of a report of the International Workers Action Network IWAN

Additional media:

Two militants were sentenced for the protest against Macri’s pension reform in 2017 | It’s about Daniel Ruiz and César Arakaki
https://today.in-24.com/News/566142.html

Argentina Ford Executives Guilty Of Murder
https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Argentine-Court-Ex-Ford-Execs-Guilty-of-Kidnapping-Torture-20181211-0013.html?fbclid=IwAR3ic_GhX-Q-tXO3SPnyNMRYc07GeXu19ZbI1IT63n3h_PbNrWRK_yv0_Rk

Argentina Convicts Ex-Ford Executives for Abuses During Dictatorship
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/11/world/americas/argentina-ford.html

Mariano Ferreyra 10 years/ Long live your working class and socialist struggle Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sBELAJLoKMs&t=30s
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/MrFjfv-0PhQ
The government is seeking to jail these Argentinian political worker worker militants for throwing rocks.
The working class movement in Argentina is growing and in the recent election the Workers' Left Front (Frente de Izquierda y de los Trabajadores or FIT in Spanish) won over 1 million votes.
