From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Labor & Workers
Fight To Defend Argentinian Political Worker Activists Cesar Arakaki & Daniel Ruiz
This video is about the fight to defend Argentinian political worker activists Cesar Arakaki & Daniel Ruiz have been framed up and face years in prison for a charge of throwing rocks at a protest against the attack on pensions. Actor and militant of the PO Cesar Arakaki talks about the case.
Fight To Defend Argentinian Political Worker Activists Cesar Arakaki & Daniel Ruiz
This video is about the fight to defend Argentinian political worker activists Cesar Arakaki & Daniel Ruiz have been framed up and face years in prison for a charge of throwing rocks at a protest against the attack on pensions. Guillermo Kane who is a leader of the Workers Party PO and recently elected as a Senator from the Buenas Aries region talks about the issues and condition Argentinian workers face. He introduces Cesar Arakaki who is a militant of the PO and also an actor who talks about his case and struggle.
This presentation was made on 11/12/21 as part of a report of the International Workers Action Network IWAN
Additional media:
Argentina: down with Macri's repression against left activists
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N8cewXENPKQ&feature=emb_logo
Working Class Socialist Activists Daniel Ruíz and César Arakaki on Trial In Argentina
https://lavozlit.com/argentina-daniel-ruiz-and-cesar…/
Absolución a César Arakaki y Daniel Ruiz // Plaza de Mayo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cmHhr6pFZs4
Argentina: down with Macri's repression against left activists
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N8cewXENPKQ&feature=emb_logo
Working Class Socialist Activists Daniel Ruíz and César Arakaki on Trial In Argentina
https://lavozlit.com/argentina-daniel-ruiz-and-cesar…/
Absolución a César Arakaki y Daniel Ruiz // Plaza de Mayo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cmHhr6pFZs4
Two militants were sentenced for the protest against Macri’s pension reform in 2017 | It’s about Daniel Ruiz and César Arakaki
https://today.in-24.com/News/566142.html
Argentina Ford Executives Guilty Of Murder
https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Argentine-Court-Ex-Ford-Execs-Guilty-of-Kidnapping-Torture-20181211-0013.html?fbclid=IwAR3ic_GhX-Q-tXO3SPnyNMRYc07GeXu19ZbI1IT63n3h_PbNrWRK_yv0_Rk
Argentina Convicts Ex-Ford Executives for Abuses During Dictatorship
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/11/world/americas/argentina-ford.html
Mariano Ferreyra 10 years/ Long live your working class and socialist struggle Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sBELAJLoKMs&t=30s
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
This video is about the fight to defend Argentinian political worker activists Cesar Arakaki & Daniel Ruiz have been framed up and face years in prison for a charge of throwing rocks at a protest against the attack on pensions. Guillermo Kane who is a leader of the Workers Party PO and recently elected as a Senator from the Buenas Aries region talks about the issues and condition Argentinian workers face. He introduces Cesar Arakaki who is a militant of the PO and also an actor who talks about his case and struggle.
This presentation was made on 11/12/21 as part of a report of the International Workers Action Network IWAN
Additional media:
Argentina: down with Macri's repression against left activists
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N8cewXENPKQ&feature=emb_logo
Working Class Socialist Activists Daniel Ruíz and César Arakaki on Trial In Argentina
https://lavozlit.com/argentina-daniel-ruiz-and-cesar…/
Absolución a César Arakaki y Daniel Ruiz // Plaza de Mayo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cmHhr6pFZs4
Argentina: down with Macri's repression against left activists
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N8cewXENPKQ&feature=emb_logo
Working Class Socialist Activists Daniel Ruíz and César Arakaki on Trial In Argentina
https://lavozlit.com/argentina-daniel-ruiz-and-cesar…/
Absolución a César Arakaki y Daniel Ruiz // Plaza de Mayo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cmHhr6pFZs4
Two militants were sentenced for the protest against Macri’s pension reform in 2017 | It’s about Daniel Ruiz and César Arakaki
https://today.in-24.com/News/566142.html
Argentina Ford Executives Guilty Of Murder
https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Argentine-Court-Ex-Ford-Execs-Guilty-of-Kidnapping-Torture-20181211-0013.html?fbclid=IwAR3ic_GhX-Q-tXO3SPnyNMRYc07GeXu19ZbI1IT63n3h_PbNrWRK_yv0_Rk
Argentina Convicts Ex-Ford Executives for Abuses During Dictatorship
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/11/world/americas/argentina-ford.html
Mariano Ferreyra 10 years/ Long live your working class and socialist struggle Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sBELAJLoKMs&t=30s
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network