Haitians Protest Deportation of Asylum Seekers
Hatian refugees chased by Texans on horses and deported without due process
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoIs Biden nothing more than a house broken version of Trump? Supporters of Hatian refugees, shocked by the Trumpian cruelty at the border, seemed to think so.
A Sept. 24 protest at the San Francisco Federal Building on 7th Street demanded justice for Haitans seeking asylum, a universally recognized human right. Haitians are being shackled and forcibly placed on airplanes and flown to Haiti.
The hastily called emergency protest drew many more than expected. Speakers blasted the US and UN history for supporting Hatian dictators and participating in the overhtrow Jean Bertrand Aristide, a progressive Hatian leader considered unsuitable by US corporate interests.
The protesters carried a large banner protesting massacres of Haitians and displaying Hatian flags in a march to, of all places, United Nations Plaza.
See all high resolution photos here.
