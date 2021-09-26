top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant Rights
Haitians Protest Deportation of Asylum Seekers
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 9:33 PM
Hatian refugees chased by Texans on horses and deported without due process
sm_01-26721-854_2156.jpg
original image (1989x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

Is Biden nothing more than a house broken version of Trump? Supporters of Hatian refugees, shocked by the Trumpian cruelty at the border, seemed to think so.

A Sept. 24 protest at the San Francisco Federal Building on 7th Street demanded justice for Haitans seeking asylum, a universally recognized human right. Haitians are being shackled and forcibly placed on airplanes and flown to Haiti.

The hastily called emergency protest drew many more than expected. Speakers blasted the US and UN history for supporting Hatian dictators and participating in the overhtrow Jean Bertrand Aristide, a progressive Hatian leader considered unsuitable by US corporate interests.

The protesters carried a large banner protesting massacres of Haitians and displaying Hatian flags in a march to, of all places, United Nations Plaza.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 9:33 PM
sm_02-26721-854_2159.jpg
original image (1744x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 9:33 PM
sm_03-26721-856_4869.jpg
original image (1944x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 9:33 PM
sm_04-26721-854_2166.jpg
original image (1400x1821)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 9:33 PM
sm_05-26721-856_4884.jpg
original image (1999x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 9:33 PM
sm_06-26721-854_2177.jpg
original image (2002x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 9:33 PM
sm_07-26721-854_2182.jpg
original image (1916x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 9:33 PM
sm_08-26721-852_3467.jpg
original image (1400x1755)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 9:33 PM
sm_09-26721-856_4913.jpg
original image (1662x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 9:33 PM
sm_10-26721-856_4938.jpg
original image (1400x1904)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 9:33 PM
sm_11-26721-856_4952.jpg
original image (1400x1613)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 9:33 PM
sm_12-26721-856_4953.jpg
original image (1693x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 9:33 PM
sm_13-26721-856_4964.jpg
original image (1884x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 9:33 PM
sm_14-26721-856_4966.jpg
original image (1445x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 9:33 PM
sm_15-26721-856_4981.jpg
original image (2021x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 9:33 PM
sm_16-26721-856_5009.jpg
original image (2020x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 9:33 PM
sm_17-26721-854_2210.jpg
original image (2008x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 9:33 PM
sm_18-26721-854_2214.jpg
original image (1772x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 9:33 PM
sm_19-26721-856_5018.jpg
original image (1845x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 9:33 PM
sm_20-26721-856_5020.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 142.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code