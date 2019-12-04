From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Wed Dec 4 2019 (Updated 12/08/19)Youth Movement Led National Climate Strike
Climate Actions Organized in At Least 12 Bay Area Locations
On December 6, Bay Area youth groups led the local activities of the Global Youth Climate Strike. Organizations like Sunrise Movement, Youth Vs. Apocalypse, and Students for Climate Action called for protests, marches, rallies and die-ins.
Organizers of the Climate Strike wrote: The September 20th Climate Strike was the largest day of action for climate justice ever. On December 6th, as world leaders gather at the UN’s annual climate conference, young people across America will join a national #ClimateStrike to take the momentum from September to our elected officials’ doorsteps.
In September, many politicians shared nice words of encouragement. But, we didn’t walk out of school and work to earn their praise. We joined the #ClimateStrike because our lives depend on elected leaders treating this crisis like the emergency it is. On December 6th, we’ll show up at the offices of our political leaders and ask them, are you ready to stand with our generation and fight for a Green New Deal?
Palo Alto Youth Lead Local Protest during U.N. Climate Conference | National Climate Strike in Palo Alto
San Francisco
SF Climate Strike at BlackRock and March to Senator Feinstein’s Office | National Climate Strike & March for Green New Deal (San Francisco)
San Ramon
National Climate Strike in San Ramon
Santa Cruz
National Climate Strike: Santa Cruz Walkouts, Marches and Rally
Livermore
National Climate Strike in Livermore
Berkeley
UC Berkeley Climate Strike: UC Green New Deal
Oakland
National Climate Strike in Oakland
San Rafael
National Climate Strike in San Rafael
Mill Valley
National Climate Strikes in Mill Valley
Santa Rosa
National Climate Strike: Die-ins, March, Vigil in Santa Rosa
Davis
National Climate Strike at UC Davis
Sonoma
National Climate Strike in Sonoma
