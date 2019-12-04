top
North Bay
North Bay
protest cheer
Wed Dec 4 2019 (Updated 12/08/19)
Youth Movement Led National Climate Strike
Climate Actions Organized in At Least 12 Bay Area Locations
On December 6, Bay Area youth groups led the local activities of the Global Youth Climate Strike. Organizations like Sunrise Movement, Youth Vs. Apocalypse, and Students for Climate Action called for protests, marches, rallies and die-ins.

Organizers of the Climate Strike wrote: The September 20th Climate Strike was the largest day of action for climate justice ever. On December 6th, as world leaders gather at the UN’s annual climate conference, young people across America will join a national #ClimateStrike to take the momentum from September to our elected officials’ doorsteps.

In September, many politicians shared nice words of encouragement. But, we didn’t walk out of school and work to earn their praise. We joined the #ClimateStrike because our lives depend on elected leaders treating this crisis like the emergency it is. On December 6th, we’ll show up at the offices of our political leaders and ask them, are you ready to stand with our generation and fight for a Green New Deal?

Protest Coverage & Event Announcements:

Palo Alto
photo Palo Alto Youth Lead Local Protest during U.N. Climate Conference | calendar National Climate Strike in Palo Alto

San Francisco
photo SF Climate Strike at BlackRock and March to Senator Feinstein’s Office | calendar National Climate Strike & March for Green New Deal (San Francisco)

San Ramon
calendar National Climate Strike in San Ramon

Santa Cruz
calendar National Climate Strike: Santa Cruz Walkouts, Marches and Rally

Livermore
calendar National Climate Strike in Livermore

Berkeley
calendar UC Berkeley Climate Strike: UC Green New Deal

Oakland
calendar National Climate Strike in Oakland

San Rafael
calendar National Climate Strike in San Rafael

Mill Valley
calendar National Climate Strikes in Mill Valley

Santa Rosa
calendar National Climate Strike: Die-ins, March, Vigil in Santa Rosa

Davis
calendar National Climate Strike at UC Davis

Sonoma
calendar National Climate Strike in Sonoma

Related Feature: Global Climate Strike Week of Action
