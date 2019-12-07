top
SF Climate Strike at BlackRock and March to Senator Feinstein’s Office
by Leon Kunstenaar (kunstena [at] comcast.net)
Saturday Dec 7th, 2019 7:42 AM
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar, Pro Bono Photo

Message of climate urgency delivered where most needed in day of world wide protests

sm_010-850_1480.jpg
original image (2105x1400)
San Francisco, December 6 , 2019 - The predicted rain did not materialize and from 10AM to Noon, about a thousand protesters massed in front of BlackRock’s offices on Howard Street. BlackRock, a funder of environmentally catastrophic projects in the Amazon kept its doors locked and guarded.

In an echo of the massive September 20 protest, young people gave notice that their demands for a future on a healthy planet would not go away.

The protest’s organizers included Youth vs Apocalypse, Green New Deal, Extinction Rebellion, 350 Silicon Valley, and UCSF doctors belonging to Physicians for Social Responsibility.

Along with signs, speeches, and slogans, protesters created a display of potted flowers and painted a divestment demand on the street.

Fierce looking policemen were stationed at BlackRock’s front doors.

At Noon, the protesters marched to Market and Montgomery Street where Senator Feinstein’s office is located. The Senator has been notably sluggish in her response to the climate emergency. It is a safe bet that she will get additional reminders.

https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Saturday Dec 7th, 2019 7:42 AM
sm_020-850_1474.jpg
original image (1400x1639)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Saturday Dec 7th, 2019 7:42 AM
sm_030-852_2066.jpg
original image (1585x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Saturday Dec 7th, 2019 7:42 AM
sm_040-850_1491.jpg
original image (1937x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Saturday Dec 7th, 2019 7:42 AM
sm_050-852_2071.jpg
original image (1862x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Saturday Dec 7th, 2019 7:42 AM
sm_060-850_1514.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Saturday Dec 7th, 2019 7:42 AM
sm_070-852_2078.jpg
original image (2062x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Saturday Dec 7th, 2019 7:42 AM
sm_080-850_1520.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Saturday Dec 7th, 2019 7:42 AM
sm_090-850_1526.jpg
original image (2099x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Saturday Dec 7th, 2019 7:42 AM
sm_100-850_1532.jpg
original image (1929x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Saturday Dec 7th, 2019 7:42 AM
sm_110-852_2090.jpg
original image (1746x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Saturday Dec 7th, 2019 7:42 AM
sm_120-850_1565.jpg
original image (2047x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Saturday Dec 7th, 2019 7:42 AM
sm_130-850_1578.jpg
original image (2043x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Saturday Dec 7th, 2019 7:42 AM
sm_140-850_1588.jpg
original image (1913x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Saturday Dec 7th, 2019 7:42 AM
sm_150-852_2131.jpg
original image (1400x1963)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Saturday Dec 7th, 2019 7:42 AM
sm_160-850_1613.jpg
original image (1784x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Saturday Dec 7th, 2019 7:42 AM
sm_170-852_2144.jpg
original image (1400x1468)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Saturday Dec 7th, 2019 7:42 AM
sm_180-850_1641.jpg
original image (1826x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Saturday Dec 7th, 2019 7:42 AM
sm_190-850_1703.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Saturday Dec 7th, 2019 7:42 AM
sm_200-850_1723.jpg
original image (1854x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
