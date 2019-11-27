National Climate Strike: Die-ins, March, Vigil in Santa Rosa



When: Friday, December 6th @ noon - 7 PM



Where: Old Courthouse Square, 3rd & Santa Rosa Ave and 4th & Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95404



On December 6th, as world leaders gather at the UN’s annual climate conference, young people across America will join a national #ClimateStrike to take the momentum from September to our elected officials’ doorsteps.



Join the Global Youth Climate Strike in Sonoma County by walking out of schools, workplaces, and homes for a day of climate justice action.



First, at 12 noon, we will stage Die-Ins For Life at school campuses across the county, at Old Courthouse Square and at Cotati Downtown Plaza. In the evening, at 5:00pm, we will meet at Juilliard Park for a candlelit march to Old Courthouse Square where we will hold a vigil for the human and non-human victims of the wildfires that have devastated our home and victims of global climate disasters everywhere. Youth activists, artists, community leaders, and more will lead us in calling for an end to our dependence on fossil fuels and demanding a Green New Deal. Find @SunriseSoCo across social media or email us for details.



With the consequences of climate change becoming ever more clear and dire with each passing day, a new powerful wave of the climate movement has been swelling up over the last couple of years. Young people around the world have been rising up to defend our future, and have been going on strike – every week, all over the planet – for months. In the September Climate Strikes alone, 7.6 million people took to the streets with us. Now, we are preparing for the next wave of Climate Strikes.

Sign up now to be a part of the #ClimateStrikeSoCo!



En Español:



El viernes 6 de diciembre, nos uniremos a la Global Youth Climate Strike en el condado de Sonoma saliendo de nuestras escuelas, lugares de trabajo y hogares para un día de acción de justicia climática.



Primero, a las 12 del mediodía, organizaremos Die-Ins For Life en los campus escolares de todo el condado, en Old Courthouse Square y en Cotati Downtown Plaza. Por la noche, a las 5:00 p.m., nos reuniremos en Juilliard Park para una marcha a la luz de las velas hacia Old Courthouse Square, donde realizaremos una vigilia por las víctimas humanas y no humanas de los incendios forestales que han devastado nuestro hogar y las víctimas del clima global desastres en todas partes. Activistas juveniles, artistas, líderes comunitarios y más nos llevarán a pedir el fin de nuestra dependencia de los combustibles fósiles y exigir un Green New Deal. Encuentre @SunriseSoCo en las redes sociales o envíenos un correo electrónico para obtener más detalles.



Con las consecuencias del cambio climático cada vez más claro y grave con cada día que pasa, una nueva ola poderosa del movimiento climático se ha ido incrementando en los últimos años. Los jóvenes de todo el mundo se han levantado para defender nuestro futuro y han estado en huelga, todas las semanas, en todo el planeta, durante meses. Solo en las huelgas climáticas de septiembre, 7.6 millones de personas salieron a las calles con nosotros. Ahora, nos estamos preparando para la próxima ola de huelgas climáticas.

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 27th, 2019 12:36 PM