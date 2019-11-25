top
National Climate Strike & March for Green New Deal (San Francisco)
Date Friday December 06
Time 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorYouth VS. Apocalypse, 350.org
Location Details
BlackRock HQ, 400 Howard St, San Francisco, CA 94105
Climate Strike & March in San Francisco

When: Friday, December 6 @ 10 AM - Noon

Where: BlackRock HQ, 400 Howard St, San Francisco, CA 94105

Host: Youth VS. Apocalypse

In San Francisco, there will be a youth strike speak-out from 10am to Noon outside BlackRock HQ at 400 Howard Street. At noon, there will be a march from BlackRock HQ to a Congressperson’s office (to be announced.)

BlackRock is an investment firm that has funded the destruction of our planet and the oppression of black and brown people. BlackRock has funded the burning of the Amazon, leading to environmental catastrophe and the murder of indigenous people, and have invested in private prisons and detention centers. BlackRock must be held accountable.
sm_dec_6_strike.jpg
original image (411x637)
For more event information: http://youthvsapocalypse.org/december-6-cl...

Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 25th, 2019 12:08 PM
