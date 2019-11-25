From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest DefenseView other events for the week of 12/ 6/2019
|National Climate Strike & March for Green New Deal (San Francisco)
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday December 06
|Time
|10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Youth VS. Apocalypse, 350.org
|Location Details
|BlackRock HQ, 400 Howard St, San Francisco, CA 94105
|
Climate Strike & March in San Francisco
When: Friday, December 6 @ 10 AM - Noon
Where: BlackRock HQ, 400 Howard St, San Francisco, CA 94105
Host: Youth VS. Apocalypse
In San Francisco, there will be a youth strike speak-out from 10am to Noon outside BlackRock HQ at 400 Howard Street. At noon, there will be a march from BlackRock HQ to a Congressperson’s office (to be announced.)
BlackRock is an investment firm that has funded the destruction of our planet and the oppression of black and brown people. BlackRock has funded the burning of the Amazon, leading to environmental catastrophe and the murder of indigenous people, and have invested in private prisons and detention centers. BlackRock must be held accountable.
For more event information: http://youthvsapocalypse.org/december-6-cl...
Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 25th, 2019 12:08 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network