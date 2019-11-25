Climate Strike & March in San Francisco



When: Friday, December 6 @ 10 AM - Noon



Where: BlackRock HQ, 400 Howard St, San Francisco, CA 94105



Host: Youth VS. Apocalypse



In San Francisco, there will be a youth strike speak-out from 10am to Noon outside BlackRock HQ at 400 Howard Street. At noon, there will be a march from BlackRock HQ to a Congressperson’s office (to be announced.)



BlackRock is an investment firm that has funded the destruction of our planet and the oppression of black and brown people. BlackRock has funded the burning of the Amazon, leading to environmental catastrophe and the murder of indigenous people, and have invested in private prisons and detention centers. BlackRock must be held accountable. For more event information: http://youthvsapocalypse.org/december-6-cl...

Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 25th, 2019 12:08 PM