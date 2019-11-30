National Climate Strike in Santa Cruz



The September 20th Climate Strike was the largest day of action for climate justice ever. On December 6th, as world leaders gather at the UN’s annual climate conference, young people across America will join a national #ClimateStrike to take the momentum from September to our elected officials’ doorsteps.



In September, many politicians shared nice words of encouragement. But, we didn’t walk out of school and work to earn their praise. We joined the #ClimateStrike because our lives depend on elected leaders treating this crisis like the emergency it is.



On December 6th, we’ll show up at the offices of our political leaders and ask them, are you ready to stand with our generation and fight for a Green New Deal?



The youth in Santa Cruz have organized a Rally at the county building and marches form both sides of town. Everyone is Welcome to join.



Location: County Building, 701 Ocean St, Santa Cruz



March/Rally:



Doors Open: 9:00 AM

Program Starts: 9:00 AM

End Time: 3:30 PM



East Side march/walkout Schedule



Cabrillo College: 12:40 (71 or 91 bus)



Soquel High School: 12:40 (71 or 91 bus)



Harbor High School: 1:00 (71 or 91 bus)



B40 Middle School: 12:45



West side march/walkout Schedule



Oakes Circle: 9am



UCSC Quarry Plaza: 10:30



Mission Hill Middle School: 12:30



Santa cruz High School: 12:45



Santa Cruz Government Building 1:30 For more event information: http://santacruzcommunitycalendar.org/CAL/...

