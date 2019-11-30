top
National Climate Strike: Santa Cruz Walkouts, Marches and Rally
Date Friday December 06
Time 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorSunrise Movement Santa Cruz and others
Location Details
County Building, 701 Ocean St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
National Climate Strike in Santa Cruz

The September 20th Climate Strike was the largest day of action for climate justice ever. On December 6th, as world leaders gather at the UN’s annual climate conference, young people across America will join a national #ClimateStrike to take the momentum from September to our elected officials’ doorsteps.

In September, many politicians shared nice words of encouragement. But, we didn’t walk out of school and work to earn their praise. We joined the #ClimateStrike because our lives depend on elected leaders treating this crisis like the emergency it is.

On December 6th, we’ll show up at the offices of our political leaders and ask them, are you ready to stand with our generation and fight for a Green New Deal?

The youth in Santa Cruz have organized a Rally at the county building and marches form both sides of town. Everyone is Welcome to join.

Location: County Building, 701 Ocean St, Santa Cruz

March/Rally:

Doors Open: 9:00 AM
Program Starts: 9:00 AM
End Time: 3:30 PM

East Side march/walkout Schedule

Cabrillo College: 12:40 (71 or 91 bus)

Soquel High School: 12:40 (71 or 91 bus)

Harbor High School: 1:00 (71 or 91 bus)

B40 Middle School: 12:45

West side march/walkout Schedule

Oakes Circle: 9am

UCSC Quarry Plaza: 10:30

Mission Hill Middle School: 12:30

Santa cruz High School: 12:45

Santa Cruz Government Building 1:30
climate_strike_dec6.jpg
For more event information: http://santacruzcommunitycalendar.org/CAL/...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Nov 30th, 2019 1:26 PM
Re-tool the Industrial Revolution to Renewable Energy.Unity Jack for mother EarthSaturday Nov 30th, 2019 3:49 PM
