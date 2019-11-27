top
National Climate Strike at UC Davis
Date Friday December 06
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorSunrise Movement Davis
Location Details
UC Davis Quad, 1 Shields Ave, Davis, CA 95616
National Climate Strike at UC Davis

When: Friday, Dec. 6th @ noon

Where: UC Davis Quad, 1 Shields Ave, Davis, CA 95616

STRIKE WITH US. OUR SURVIVAL CAN’T WAIT.

The September 20th Climate Strike was the largest day of action for climate justice ever. On December 6th, as world leaders gather at the UN’s annual climate conference, young people across America will join a national #ClimateStrike to take the momentum from September to our elected officials’ doorsteps.

With the consequences of climate change becoming more clear and dire with each passing day, a new powerful wave of the climate movement has been swelling up over the last couple of years. Young people around the world have been rising up to defend our future and have been going on strike – every week, all over the planet – for months. In the September Climate Strikes alone, 7.6 million people took to the streets with us.

Come #ClimateStrike with us at UC Davis!
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/sunrise-mo...

Wednesday Nov 27th, 2019
