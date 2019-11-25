top
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
National Climate Strike in Oakland
Date Friday December 06
Time 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorYouth vs. Apocalypse and others
Location Details
Oakland City Hall, 1 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza, Oakland, CA, 94612
Oakland Climate Strike: Resilient Village

Date and Time: Friday, December 6, 2019 @ 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Location: Oakland City Hall, 1 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza, Oakland, CA, 94612

Join Oakland youth for a community Resilient Village to raise awareness on climate resilience and our upcoming climate chaos with hands-on workshops on herbal making, civic engagement, art, water catchment, and more. We will also provide tools for youth and allies to learn about divestment from fossil fuels and investment in the Green New Deal and provide ways to get involved.

This action is youth led and co-hosted by YVA, Mycelium Youth Network, Planting Justice and others.

We hope this will lead into a city wide disaster resilience planning meeting with city officials on Saturday 12/7.

Part of the National Climate Strikes on December 6th:

The September 20th Climate Strike was the largest day of action for climate justice ever. On December 6th, as world leaders gather at the UN’s annual climate conference, young people across America will join a national #ClimateStrike to take the momentum from September to our elected officials’ doorsteps.

In September, many politicians shared nice words of encouragement. But, we didn’t walk out of school and work to earn their praise. We joined the #ClimateStrike because our lives depend on elected leaders treating this crisis like the emergency it is.

On December 6th, we’ll show up at the offices of our political leaders and ask them, are you ready to stand with our generation and fight for a Green New Deal?
For more event information: https://www.brightest.io/cause/fridays-for...

Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 25th, 2019 12:33 PM
