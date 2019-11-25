Oakland Climate Strike: Resilient Village



Date and Time: Friday, December 6, 2019 @ 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM



Location: Oakland City Hall, 1 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza, Oakland, CA, 94612



Join Oakland youth for a community Resilient Village to raise awareness on climate resilience and our upcoming climate chaos with hands-on workshops on herbal making, civic engagement, art, water catchment, and more. We will also provide tools for youth and allies to learn about divestment from fossil fuels and investment in the Green New Deal and provide ways to get involved.



This action is youth led and co-hosted by YVA, Mycelium Youth Network, Planting Justice and others.



We hope this will lead into a city wide disaster resilience planning meeting with city officials on Saturday 12/7.



Part of the National Climate Strikes on December 6th:



The September 20th Climate Strike was the largest day of action for climate justice ever. On December 6th, as world leaders gather at the UN’s annual climate conference, young people across America will join a national #ClimateStrike to take the momentum from September to our elected officials’ doorsteps.



In September, many politicians shared nice words of encouragement. But, we didn’t walk out of school and work to earn their praise. We joined the #ClimateStrike because our lives depend on elected leaders treating this crisis like the emergency it is.



On December 6th, we’ll show up at the offices of our political leaders and ask them, are you ready to stand with our generation and fight for a Green New Deal? For more event information: https://www.brightest.io/cause/fridays-for...

