North Bay
protest cheer
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Environment & Forest Defense
National Climate Strike in San Rafael
Date Friday December 06
Time 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/Author350Marin, Sierra Club, and others
Location Details
San Rafael City Plaza, 1000 4th Street, San Rafael, CA 94960
National Climate Strike in San Rafael

When: Friday, December 6
10 AM - 11 AM Art & sign build
11 AM - 1 PM Rally & March

Where: San Rafael City Plaza, 1000 4th Street, San Rafael, CA 94960

On December 6th, as world leaders gather at the UN’s annual climate conference, young people across America will join a national #ClimateStrike to take the momentum from September to our elected officials’ doorsteps.

We’ll meet in the Town Plaza at 4th St. and Court St. in San Rafael. The Climate Art (and Sign) Build will be from 10-11AM, Strike/March/Rally from 11AM-1PM. You can download the event flier HERE, and RSVP with the form at the bottom of this page. We’ll see you in the streets!

To stop the flow of oil, we need to stop the flow of dollars!

All new fossil fuel projects depend on major bank loans. The Dakota Access pipeline, for example, was a $3.8 billion pipeline. $2.5 billion of that was funded by major banks. Without these mega loans, fossil fuel companies simply don’t have enough money to build new pipelines, new coal terminals or new fracking facilities.

Fossil fuel financing worldwide is dominated by the U.S. megabanks, the top largest funders of fossil fuels are U.S. banks — with JPMorgan Chase far and away the worst of the worst, followed by Wells Fargo, Citi Bank and Bank of America spending tens of billions every year on new fossil fuel projects ― projects that are a disaster for our environment, our health, our climate and systematically abuse Indigenous Nations right to Free, Prior and Informed Consent.These mega private banks that so many of us trust with our life savings and are invested in with money transfers and credits cards payments are actively funding climate chaos.

A report released by the Rainforest Action Network, Sierra Club, BankTrack, Oil Change International, Indigenous Environmental Network, and Honor the Earth 05.19 shows that these banks have increased their investments in fossil fuels every year since the 2016 Paris Agreement. https://www.ran.org/bankingonclimatechange2019/

Enough is Enough! Sunrise Youth Movement Marin Hub is asking us to join them on 12/06/19, the next big strike action day across the country, to deliver the message loud and clear that funding climate disaster will not be tolerated.

We are calling on the Banks to stop fueling climate change and start directing money towards our transition to a green economy.

banking_on_climate_change.jpg
For more event information: https://350bayarea.org/event/banking-on-cl...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 27th, 2019 9:34 AM
ARTICLE: Climate Now Reached Dangerous Tipping PointsSThursday Nov 28th, 2019 9:53 AM
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
