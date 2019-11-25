top
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Environment & Forest Defense
UC Berkeley Climate Strike: UC Green New Deal
Date Friday December 06
Time 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorStudents For Climate Action
Location Details
Sproul Plaza, UC Berkeley, Bancroft Way, Berkeley, California 94720
UC Berkeley Climate Strike: UC Green New Deal

When: Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Where: Sproul Plaza, UC Berkeley, Bancroft Way, Berkeley, California 94720

Students for Climate Action is returning with our second call to action: create a UC Green New Deal. The University of California is the largest employer and largest landowner in the 5th largest economy in the world. The actions of the UC system have the power to change the fate of the world's climate and transform global systems of social inequality. Join the climate strikes happening around the world on December 6th, from 10 am - 12 pm, in demanding and CREATING an equitable and sustainable future. To learn more and stay in contact with this movement, please follow our page for future updates.

10-11am: Art Build and Environmental Community Tabling on Sproul Steps

11am-12pm: Rally on Sproul Steps

12pm: March to California Hall, and optional continue on to BART to join SF contingent
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5476620660...

Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 25th, 2019 9:04 AM
