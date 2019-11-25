From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Environment & Forest DefenseView other events for the week of 12/ 6/2019
|UC Berkeley Climate Strike: UC Green New Deal
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday December 06
|Time
|10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Students For Climate Action
|Location Details
|Sproul Plaza, UC Berkeley, Bancroft Way, Berkeley, California 94720
|
UC Berkeley Climate Strike: UC Green New Deal
When: Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM
Where: Sproul Plaza, UC Berkeley, Bancroft Way, Berkeley, California 94720
Students for Climate Action is returning with our second call to action: create a UC Green New Deal. The University of California is the largest employer and largest landowner in the 5th largest economy in the world. The actions of the UC system have the power to change the fate of the world's climate and transform global systems of social inequality. Join the climate strikes happening around the world on December 6th, from 10 am - 12 pm, in demanding and CREATING an equitable and sustainable future. To learn more and stay in contact with this movement, please follow our page for future updates.
10-11am: Art Build and Environmental Community Tabling on Sproul Steps
11am-12pm: Rally on Sproul Steps
12pm: March to California Hall, and optional continue on to BART to join SF contingent
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5476620660...
Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 25th, 2019 9:04 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network