UC Berkeley Climate Strike: UC Green New Deal



When: Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM



Where: Sproul Plaza, UC Berkeley, Bancroft Way, Berkeley, California 94720



Students for Climate Action is returning with our second call to action: create a UC Green New Deal. The University of California is the largest employer and largest landowner in the 5th largest economy in the world. The actions of the UC system have the power to change the fate of the world's climate and transform global systems of social inequality. Join the climate strikes happening around the world on December 6th, from 10 am - 12 pm, in demanding and CREATING an equitable and sustainable future. To learn more and stay in contact with this movement, please follow our page for future updates.



10-11am: Art Build and Environmental Community Tabling on Sproul Steps



11am-12pm: Rally on Sproul Steps



12pm: March to California Hall, and optional continue on to BART to join SF contingent For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5476620660...

