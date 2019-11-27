National Climate Strike in Sonoma



When: Friday, Dec 6th @ 1:30 PM



Where: Sonoma Plaza, 453 1st St E, Sonoma, CA 95476



On December 6, as world leaders gather at the United Nations’ annual climate conference, young people across America will lead us in a national Climate Strike to take action in support of our Mother Earth. The students are asking US – and our political leaders – to stand with their generation and fight for a Green New Deal. This strike will continue the momentum of climate justice into 2020, the critical election year for electing climate champions who simply have to take more concerted action to address our environmental crisis.



While high school students in Petaluma, Santa Rosa, San Francisco, and elsewhere in the Bay Area participated actively in the nationwide September 20 Climate Strike, Sonoma High School students did not participate. They were not excused from classes.



With the support of members of the FCCS Earth Care Committee and the Sonoma Valley Climate Coalition speaking in support at the School Board Meeting, the students can now be excused from their afternoon classes to join high school students and their supporters across the country in this important nation-wide Climate Strike.



The Sonoma High School’s Earth Club now has an impressively organized and knowledgeable advisor, environmental sciences teacher Kelly O’Leary. The FCCS Earth Care Committee met November 19 with her and with the impressive young women who lead the high school committee to ask how we might best support them.



Their answer: Please come and support us at the Climate Strike!



If you live in Sonoma, the members of the Sonoma H.S. Earth Club asks that as many of us as possible BE PRESENT AT THE SONOMA PLAZA at 1:30 on Friday afternoon, December 6, as they march from the high school in support of the nation-wide climate strike. We will bring signs for you to carry. Please bring your noisemakers and most important, your enthusiasm, support, and commitment to support climate and creation justice. For more event information: https://sonomaucc.org/national-climate-str...

