Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Environment & Forest Defense
View other events for the week of 12/ 6/2019
National Climate Strikes in Mill Valley
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday December 06
Time 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorLocal Activists (two events)
Location Details
11 AM @ Depot Plaza Mill Valley, 87 Throckmorton Ave, Mill Valley, CA 94941

3 PM @ The Redwoods Corner, Miller Ave & Camino Alto, Mill Valley, CA 94941
National Climate Strikes in Mill Valley

When: Friday, December 6th

Mill Valley Downtown Climate Strike
Time: 11 AM - 1 PM
Place: Depot Plaza Mill Valley, 87 Throckmorton Ave, Mill Valley, CA 94941

Mill Valley Seniors for Peace: Climate Emergency Strike
Time: 3 PM
Place The Redwoods Corner, Miller Ave & Camino Alto, Mill Valley, CA 94941

The September 20th Climate Strike was the largest day of action for climate justice ever. On December 6th, as world leaders gather at the UN’s annual climate conference, young people across America will join a national #ClimateStrike to take the momentum from September to our elected officials’ doorsteps.

In September, many politicians shared nice words of encouragement. But, we didn’t walk out of school and work to earn their praise. We joined the #ClimateStrike because our lives depend on elected leaders treating this crisis like the emergency it is.

On December 6th, we’ll show up at the offices of our political leaders and ask them, are you ready to stand with our generation and fight for a Green New Deal?
climate_strike_dec6_1.jpg
For more event information: https://www.sunrisemovement.org/climatestrike

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 27th, 2019 9:45 AM
