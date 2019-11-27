National Climate Strikes in Mill Valley



When: Friday, December 6th



Mill Valley Downtown Climate Strike

Time: 11 AM - 1 PM

Place: Depot Plaza Mill Valley, 87 Throckmorton Ave, Mill Valley, CA 94941



Mill Valley Seniors for Peace: Climate Emergency Strike

Time: 3 PM

Place The Redwoods Corner, Miller Ave & Camino Alto, Mill Valley, CA 94941



The September 20th Climate Strike was the largest day of action for climate justice ever. On December 6th, as world leaders gather at the UN’s annual climate conference, young people across America will join a national #ClimateStrike to take the momentum from September to our elected officials’ doorsteps.



In September, many politicians shared nice words of encouragement. But, we didn’t walk out of school and work to earn their praise. We joined the #ClimateStrike because our lives depend on elected leaders treating this crisis like the emergency it is.



On December 6th, we’ll show up at the offices of our political leaders and ask them, are you ready to stand with our generation and fight for a Green New Deal? For more event information: https://www.sunrisemovement.org/climatestrike

