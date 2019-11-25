From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Date
|Friday December 06
|Time
|5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Sunrise Movement Santa Cruz
|Location Details
|Lytton Plaza, intersection of University Ave & Emerson Street, Palo Alto 94301
|
National Climate Strike in Palo Alto
When: Friday, Dec. 6 @ 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Where: Lytton Plaza, intersection of University Ave & Emerson Street, Palo Alto 94301
The September 20th Climate Strike was the largest day of action for climate justice ever. On December 6th, as world leaders gather at the UN’s annual climate conference, young people across America will join a national #ClimateStrike to take the momentum from September to our elected officials’ doorsteps.
In September, many politicians shared nice words of encouragement. But, we didn’t walk out of school and work to earn their praise. We joined the #ClimateStrike because our lives depend on elected leaders treating this crisis like the emergency it is.
On December 6th, we’ll show up at the offices of our political leaders and ask them, are you ready to stand with our generation and fight for a Green New Deal?
For more event information: https://www.350siliconvalley.org/strike_wi...
Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 25th, 2019 12:21 PM
► ▼ IMC Network