From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Long National Nightmare of Election 2016 Is Almost Over
Mon Nov 7 2016 (Updated 11/16/16)
Long National Nightmare of the 2016 Election Is Almost Over
Mon Nov 7 2016 (Updated 11/16/16)
On the Ballot: President, Congress, 17 State Propositions, Local Measures & Officeholders
Long National Nightmare of Election 2016 Is Almost Over
UPDATE: ...And a new four-year nightmare is about to begin. Donald Trump will be the next President of the United States. For coverage of the first anti-Trump protests across Northern California, see We've Got a Bigger Problem Now.

Considering the campaign for president currently lasts nearly two years, made worse by the two major political parties selecting nominees with the highest unfavorable ratings ever for presidential candidates, most of the country is ready for the election to be over already. Of course, the two-party partisan rancor will be anything but over no matter who wins or loses. And the fascists and racists Trump has riled up won't be going anywhere.

In California, there are an astounding 17 state propositions on the ballot this time around, everything from legalizing cannabis to extending taxes on the rich, from lowering prescription drug prices to competing measures regarding the death penalty. Additionally, Californians will be voting for a US Senator to replace Barbara Boxer (Will Dianne Feinstein ever retire?) and dozens of members of the House of Representatives, as well as over one hundred state Assembly and Senate members.

Locally in six Bay Area cities, new renter protections are on the ballot. Oakland will vote on a charter amendment for a new Police Oversight Commission. Hundreds of local politicians are up for a vote and a wide variety of measures will be decided.

Millions of principled anarchists and others choose not to vote at all, believing elections are a meaningless charade in our capitalist system, or that — to borrow a turn of phrase from Cleve Jones in the movie Milk — elections are a fucking bourgeois affectation. For the roughly 70% of eligible voters who do vote in California in presidential years, or those who are simply interested in issues surrounding the election, this is Indybay's round-up of related coverage.

While Indybay has not received comprehensive reports on everything and everyone up for a vote in every Northern California district on Tuesday, November 8, those who've chosen to publish their reports and recommendations have covered a variety of the issues at stake. Without further ado, here's what they have to say.


Check the newswire on Indybay's Government & Elections News page for the very latest, as well as responses to election results.

U.S.
The FBI intervenes in the 2016 election | photoMy Answer to the Question--Why on Earth Would Anyone Vote for Bernie? | OpDeny270 is a Strategic Plan, to Write In Bernie Sanders, and Force a 12th Amendment Vote | The 2016 elections and the dead-end of “lesser evil” politics | Is the US election rigged?

California
audiophotoVoting Recommendations on Stir it Up radio show | Abolish Death Penalty (Yes on 62 & No on 66); Legalize Marijuana (Yes Prop 64) | photoWSPA tops lobbyist spending with $16.6 million this session | Proposition 57: A Vote For Justice | The marijuana election is days away!

Santa Rosa
Special investigator to probe anti-rent-control petition complaints in Santa Rosa

Richmond
Richmond Mayor accepted CAA contributions before he voted no on eviction moratorium | Richmond Mayor & two council members block emergency eviction and rent increase moratorium

Oakland
photoWest Oakland: Do Not Vote for Oakland's Most Corrupt Councilmember, Lynette Gibson McElhaney | videoOakland's Police Commission is needed as a step to reform | Oakland City Council Cmte to Consider Censure of Council President Thursday | photoPassionate Challenger Shakes Established Incumbent in West Oakland City Council Race | pdfAlameda County Green Party voter guide

San Francisco
photoDevelopers And Lobbyists Double Down For SF Supervisor Candidate Hillary Ronen | photoSan Francisco Green Party voter guide

San José
calendarPost-Election Rally: We the People Demand Action!

Santa Cruz
photoInvisible Still? | Statement of Steve Pleich Campaign | photoBenefit Concert for a Brand New Council | Time for Serious Consideration of Rent Control Ordinance | photoDrew Glover for Santa Cruz City Council Fund raising event | photoDrew Glover for Santa Cruz City Council 8-18-2016 | photoDrew Glover for Santa Cruz City Council 2016

Monterey County
photoBan Fracking: Yes on Z

Green Party voter guides
pdfAlameda County | photoSan Francisco

Recent Election-Related Calendar Events:
calendarTim Redmond: The November Elections & Future of San Francisco | calendarJill Stein for President: Final Bay Area Campaign Rally | calendarJill Stein for President Campaign Rally | calendarOpen Discussion of the 2016 Elections | calendarForum/Foro: Trump is Poison, but is Clinton the Antidote? | calendarThe AfterBern: What comes next after the Sanders campaign? | calendarLies, Bribes, and Elections | calendarThe Real Presidential Debate | calendarElections 2016: Racist Bigots and Imperialist War Hawks | calendarSpeak Out Against the Proposed Camping/Loitering Ordinance at Salinas City Council Meeting

Related Features: Fight Over Skyrocketing Bay Area Rents to Hit the Ballot Box | D is for Dilemma in Santa Cruz County | Big Money Candidates Raise Twice that of Progressives in SC City Council Race | "Bye Libby" Campaign Collecting Signatures for Special Election to Remove Oakland Mayor | San Francisco March/Rally In Solidarity with DNC Protests | Call Goes Out to Let Oaklanders Vote on a Strong Police Accountability Measure | California Almost Mattered This Time, Sort Of: On Primary Eve, Trump Already Republican Nominee & Corporate Media Calls Democratic Race | Richmond Activists Wrap Up Renter Protection Signature Gathering Campaign | Trump Forced to Sneak Through Fence to Reach California GOP Convention in Burlingame | Oakland Justice Coalition Pushing for Radical Change at the Ballot Box
12/20/16 Santa Cruz County Ranked Second for Agricultural Pesticide Illnesses in 2014
12/19/16 Civil Rights Groups Sue Caltrans to Stop Illegal Raids Against California's Homeless
12/18/16 Hundreds March, Rally, Demand $15 and a Union at the San Francisco Airport
12/18/16 Senator Boxer Calls Corporate Agribusiness Rider to Water Bill a "Devastating Maneuver"
12/18/16 #DisruptJ20: Nationwide and Bay Area Call-outs for General Strike Against Trump
12/16/16 Oil Company with History of Spills Seeking Exemption to Safe Drinking Water Act
12/15/16 Solidarity with Korean General Workers Strike Against President Park Geun-hye
12/15/16 Delta Tunnel Opponents Vow to Continue the Fight Against Project's Threat to Environment
12/15/16 San Francisco Japanese Americans Protest Growing Wave of Racism, Homophobia, Xenophobia
12/14/16 Autonomous Cultural Center in Mexico City Seeks Global Support
12/10/16 Kern County Supervisors Green-light Sprawling 8,000-acre Grapevine Development
