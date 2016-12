UPDATE:

Milk

Donald Trump will be the next President of the United States. For coverage of the first anti-Trump protests across Northern California, seeConsidering the campaign for president currently lasts nearly two years, made worse by the two major political parties selecting nominees with the highest unfavorable ratings ever for presidential candidates, most of the country is ready for the election to be over already. Of course, the two-party partisan rancor will be anything but over no matter who wins or loses. And the fascists and racists Trump has riled up won't be going anywhere.In California, there are an astounding 17 state propositions on the ballot this time around, everything from legalizing cannabis to extending taxes on the rich, from lowering prescription drug prices to competing measures regarding the death penalty. Additionally, Californians will be voting for a US Senator to replace Barbara Boxer (Will Dianne Feinstein ever retire?) and dozens of members of the House of Representatives, as well as over one hundred state Assembly and Senate members.Locally in six Bay Area cities, new renter protections are on the ballot. Oakland will vote on a charter amendment for a new Police Oversight Commission. Hundreds of local politicians are up for a vote and a wide variety of measures will be decided.Millions of principled anarchists and others choose not to vote at all, believing elections are a meaningless charade in our capitalist system, or that — to borrow a turn of phrase from Cleve Jones in the movie— elections are a fucking bourgeois affectation. For the roughly 70% of eligible voters who do vote in California in presidential years, or those who are simply interested in issues surrounding the election, this is Indybay's round-up of related coverage.While Indybay has not received comprehensive reports on everything and everyone up for a vote in every Northern California district on Tuesday, November 8, those who've chosen to publish their reports and recommendations have covered a variety of the issues at stake. Without further ado, here's what they have to say.Check the newswire on Indybay's Government & Elections News page for the very latest, as well as responses to election results.