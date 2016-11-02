|
Central Valley | Government & Elections
Voting Recommendations on Stir it Up radio show
This is the audio (30 minutes) of the Stir it Up radio show on KFCF 88.1 FM in Fresno.
Voting Recommendations on the Propositions
Michael Evans, the chairperson of the Fresno County Democratic Party was interviewed by Pam Whalen about the propositions on the November 8, 2016 California ballot. This 30 minute audio is from the November 2 Stir it Up radio show heard on KFCF 88.1 FM.
§Michael Evans
original image (1494x801)
This is from the Community Alliance newspaper in Fresno.