Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Central Valley | Government & Elections
Voting Recommendations on Stir it Up radio show
by Mike Rhodes (mikerhodes [at] comcast.net)
Wednesday Nov 2nd, 2016 9:25 PM
This is the audio (30 minutes) of the Stir it Up radio show on KFCF 88.1 FM in Fresno.
sm_dsc_3709.jpg
original image (3008x2000)
Voting Recommendations on the Propositions

Michael Evans, the chairperson of the Fresno County Democratic Party was interviewed by Pam Whalen about the propositions on the November 8, 2016 California ballot. This 30 minute audio is from the November 2 Stir it Up radio show heard on KFCF 88.1 FM.
http://www.kfcf.org
§Michael Evans
by Mike Rhodes Wednesday Nov 2nd, 2016 9:25 PM
sm_dsc_3703.jpg
original image (3008x2000)
http://www.kfcf.org
§Pam Whalen
by Mike Rhodes Wednesday Nov 2nd, 2016 9:25 PM
sm_dsc_3708.jpg
original image (3008x2000)
http://www.kfcf.org
§The Stir it Up show (30 minute audio)
by Mike Rhodes Wednesday Nov 2nd, 2016 9:25 PM
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (56.2mb)
http://www.kfcf.org
§Voting Recommendations
by Mike Rhodes Wednesday Nov 2nd, 2016 9:25 PM
sm_voting_recommendations.jpg
original image (1494x801)
This is from the Community Alliance newspaper in Fresno.
http://www.kfcf.org
Add Your Comments
