Voting Recommendations on Stir it Up radio show

Wednesday Nov 2nd, 2016 9:25 PM by Mike Rhodes

This is the audio (30 minutes) of the Stir it Up radio show on KFCF 88.1 FM in Fresno.

Voting Recommendations on the Propositions



Michael Evans, the chairperson of the Fresno County Democratic Party was interviewed by Pam Whalen about the propositions on the November 8, 2016 California ballot. This 30 minute audio is from the November 2 Stir it Up radio show heard on KFCF 88.1 FM.