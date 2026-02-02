From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Wed Jan 28 2026 (Updated 02/02/26)ICE Out of Super Bowl and End the Deportations
Kancel Killer Kristi Protests in Palo Alto, Morgan Hill, and Santa Clara
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and ICE agents are expected to be present at this year's Super Bowl in Santa Clara. On Sunday, February 8, a protest against ICE is planned near Levi Stadium. Community Service Organization (CSO) San José, "a grassroots organization continuing the struggle for Chicane and Immigrant rights," writes, "ICE has threatened our San José community by holding operations at Levi's Stadium the week of the Super Bowl. CSO San José demands ICE OUT OF THE SUPER BOWL AND END THE DEPORTATIONS!
"Kristi Noem wants to intimidate our community and continue the series of attacks against immigrants, Chicanos, Centroaméricanos and Mexicanos. We will show DHS we are ready to Stand Up and Fight back against these racist attacks!"
On Thursday, February 5, as part of the ramp up to the Super Bowl, ta protest against Palantir for selling their tech to ICE will be held in Palo Alto.
On Friday, February 6, protesters will converge at the ICE office in Morgan Hill. South County Heros write, "The goal of this protest is [...] to hold ICE and Kristi Noem accountable for all those whose lives have been lost to ICE. Show up, show out, and kick ICE out of the bay!"
ICE Out of Super Bowl Protest (Feb 8) | Protest In front of the ICE Office! (Feb 6) | ICE Kills, Palantir Profits: March and Vigil for All ICE Victims (Feb 5)
See Also: Protest at Santa Clara Hilton Hotel Calls Out Company's Enabling of ICE
