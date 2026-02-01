ICE Kills, Palantir Profits: March and Vigil for All ICE Victims

Date:

Thursday, February 05, 2026

Time:

4:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Stop Billionaires Summer

Location Details:

Gather at Heritage Park

300 Homer Ave, Palo Alto

Join us Thursday February 5th, as part of the ramp up to the Super Bowl, to call out Palantir for their provision of tech to ICE. As their employees are questioning whether they want to participate in this work, let's pressure them to end their complicity in the escalating number of murders perpetrated by ICE. #ICEOUTOFTHEBAY