ICE Kills, Palantir Profits: March and Vigil for All ICE Victims
Thursday, February 05, 2026
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Protest
Stop Billionaires Summer
Gather at Heritage Park
300 Homer Ave, Palo Alto
Join us Thursday February 5th, as part of the ramp up to the Super Bowl, to call out Palantir for their provision of tech to ICE. As their employees are questioning whether they want to participate in this work, let's pressure them to end their complicity in the escalating number of murders perpetrated by ICE. #ICEOUTOFTHEBAY
Added to the calendar on Sun, Feb 1, 2026 7:04AM
