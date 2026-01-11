From the Open-Publishing Calendar
ICE Out of Super Bowl Protest
Date:
Sunday, February 08, 2026
Time:
3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Community Service Organization San Jose
Location Details:
2800 Mission College Blvd, Santa Clara
ICE OUT OF THE SUPERBOWL - PROTEST
ICE has threatened our San José community by holding operations at the Levi Stadium the week of the Superbowl, CSO San José demands ICE OUT OF SAN JOSÉ AND THE SUPERBOWL!
Kristi Noem wants to intimidate our community and continue the series of attacks against immigrants Chicanos, Centroaméricanos and Mexicanos, we will show DHS we are ready to Stand Up and Fight back against these racist attacks!
February 8th @ 3PM
2800 Mission College Blvd Santa Clara, CA 95054
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/csosanjose/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 11, 2026 9:44AM
