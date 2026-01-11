top
Americas
Americas
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 2/8/2026
Americas South Bay U.S. Immigrant Rights Racial Justice

ICE Out of Super Bowl Protest

2800 Mission College Blvd, Santa Clara
original image (750x935)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, February 08, 2026
Time:
3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Community Service Organization San Jose
Location Details:
2800 Mission College Blvd, Santa Clara
ICE OUT OF THE SUPERBOWL - PROTEST

ICE has threatened our San José community by holding operations at the Levi Stadium the week of the Superbowl, CSO San José demands ICE OUT OF SAN JOSÉ AND THE SUPERBOWL!

Kristi Noem wants to intimidate our community and continue the series of attacks against immigrants Chicanos, Centroaméricanos and Mexicanos, we will show DHS we are ready to Stand Up and Fight back against these racist attacks!

February 8th @ 3PM
2800 Mission College Blvd Santa Clara, CA 95054
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/csosanjose/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 11, 2026 9:44AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code