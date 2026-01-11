ICE Out of Super Bowl Protest

Date:

Sunday, February 08, 2026

Time:

3:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Community Service Organization San Jose

Location Details:

2800 Mission College Blvd, Santa Clara

ICE OUT OF THE SUPERBOWL - PROTEST



ICE has threatened our San José community by holding operations at the Levi Stadium the week of the Superbowl, CSO San José demands ICE OUT OF SAN JOSÉ AND THE SUPERBOWL!



Kristi Noem wants to intimidate our community and continue the series of attacks against immigrants Chicanos, Centroaméricanos and Mexicanos, we will show DHS we are ready to Stand Up and Fight back against these racist attacks!



