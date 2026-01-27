Protest In front of the ICE Office!

Date:

Friday, February 06, 2026

Time:

7:00 AM - 7:00 AM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

South County Heros

Location Details:

220 Vineyard Court Morgan Hill

2/6/26 @7am. The goal of this protest is in front of the ICE Office to hold ICE and Kristi Noem accountable for all those whose lives have been lost to ICE. We also want to honor the lives lost. Kristi Noem is visiting Santa Clara County next weekend for the super bowl and we want to make sure our voices don’t go unheard! show up, show out, and kick ICE out of the bay!