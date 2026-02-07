Rally Outside Palantir's Palo Alto Office During Super Bowl Week by ICE out of Santa Clara County

Following a march from a nearby neighborhood park, a candlelit rally with projections upon the office building of Palantir, company complicit with ICE and the IDF.

Photos by Jesse Kornblum, ProBonoPhoto

Please credit the photographer



Who's still in the office at Palantir at 6:15pm doing the dirty work of the company? Some were seen through the windows. Many have quit out of conscience. Rally goers called on the rest to "Quit your shit jobs!"



Many inspiring speeches from a flatbed truck and the Raging Grannies sang "Palantir is on a Highway to Hell".