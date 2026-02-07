top
Peninsula Police State & Prisons

Rally Outside Palantir's Palo Alto Office During Super Bowl Week

by ICE out of Santa Clara County
Sat, Feb 7, 2026 8:28PM
Following a march from a nearby neighborhood park, a candlelit rally with projections upon the office building of Palantir, company complicit with ICE and the IDF.
original image (4000x5526)
Photos by Jesse Kornblum, ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographer

Who's still in the office at Palantir at 6:15pm doing the dirty work of the company? Some were seen through the windows. Many have quit out of conscience. Rally goers called on the rest to "Quit your shit jobs!"

Many inspiring speeches from a flatbed truck and the Raging Grannies sang "Palantir is on a Highway to Hell".
§excitement
by ICE out of Santa Clara County
Sat, Feb 7, 2026 8:28PM
sm_palkornnicoleplus.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§It's not just ICE
by ICE out of Santa Clara County
Sat, Feb 7, 2026 8:28PM
sm_palkornalpalestine.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
Even before contracts with the DHS Palantir sold it's services to the Israeli Defense Forces
§Fast Food Workers Say No ICE entry into our Workplaces!
by ICE out of Santa Clara County
Sat, Feb 7, 2026 8:28PM
sm_palkornfastfood.jpg
original image (5283x3536)
§NNU Nurses of California
by ICE out of Santa Clara County
Sat, Feb 7, 2026 8:28PM
sm_palkornnurses.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
National Nurses United
§Many doggos came too
by ICE out of Santa Clara County
Sat, Feb 7, 2026 8:28PM
sm_palkorndoggo.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
§This penguin was ready for marchers to arrive
by ICE out of Santa Clara County
Sat, Feb 7, 2026 8:28PM
sm_pkornpeng.jpg
original image (4000x4479)
§arrival!
by ICE out of Santa Clara County
Sat, Feb 7, 2026 8:28PM
sm_palkornarriverally.jpg
original image (4000x5438)
§Projection Upon Palantir Office
by ICE out of Santa Clara County
Sat, Feb 7, 2026 8:28PM
sm_palkornprojection.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§After more speeches the Raging Grannies sang
by ICE out of Santa Clara County
Sat, Feb 7, 2026 8:28PM
sm_pkorngrnssing.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
