Peninsula Police State & Prisons

Solidarity with Unions! Protest at Palantir Ahead of Super Bowl

by ICE out of Santa Clara County
Sat, Feb 7, 2026 7:36PM
Kristi Noem announced last fall that ICE would be coming in force to the San Francisco Bay city of Santa Clara to do their dirty work during Super Bowl Week. Although authorities later tried to back away from this statement, Bay Area activists prepared with protests ahead of the big game. This Palantir action was on February 5th; DHS presence was confirmed to be in nearby Mountain View, CA the next day.
original image (2130x1322)
Photos: Jim Katzman, ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographer

Upwards of 250 protesters gathered at Heritage Park in Palo Alto on February 5th, part of a week-long “ICE Out of the Bay” series of demonstrations leading up to Super Bowl LX. The crowd marched through downtown Palo Alto to Palantir’s Hamilton Ave. office building.

The rally and march showed strong support from members of National Nurses United/California Nurses, Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, SEIU 521, and California Fast Food Workers.

Palantir's contracts under the Trump administration enable deportations and the aggregation of sensitive data on Americans.
Palantir Helps ICE Spy
by ICE out of Santa Clara County
Sat, Feb 7, 2026 7:36PM
sm_paljkmattbanner.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
Gathering in Heritage Park
by ICE out of Santa Clara County
Sat, Feb 7, 2026 7:36PM
sm_paljkmany.jpg
original image (2048x927)
Husky
by ICE out of Santa Clara County
Sat, Feb 7, 2026 7:36PM
sm_paljkhusky.jpg
original image (1365x2048)
Raise a Fist
by ICE out of Santa Clara County
Sat, Feb 7, 2026 7:36PM
sm_paljkfist.jpg
original image (1365x2048)
The march went through downtown Palo Alto neighborhoods
Lined up and ready to march
by ICE out of Santa Clara County
Sat, Feb 7, 2026 7:36PM
sm_paljknofaces1.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
Marching
by ICE out of Santa Clara County
Sat, Feb 7, 2026 7:36PM
sm_paljkmarch.jpg
original image (2048x1657)
Faith based leaders were part of the charge
by ICE out of Santa Clara County
Sat, Feb 7, 2026 7:36PM
sm_paljkbackofheads.jpg
original image (1365x2048)
Organizer greeting clergy
by ICE out of Santa Clara County
Sat, Feb 7, 2026 7:36PM
sm_paljkgreet.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
Flat Bed Truck held amplification equipment and signs and served as a platform from which to stage a large rally at the end of the march
Dark started to fall on the way to Palantir
by ICE out of Santa Clara County
Sat, Feb 7, 2026 7:36PM
sm_paljkyudaya.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
