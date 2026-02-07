Solidarity with Unions! Protest at Palantir Ahead of Super Bowl by ICE out of Santa Clara County

Kristi Noem announced last fall that ICE would be coming in force to the San Francisco Bay city of Santa Clara to do their dirty work during Super Bowl Week. Although authorities later tried to back away from this statement, Bay Area activists prepared with protests ahead of the big game. This Palantir action was on February 5th; DHS presence was confirmed to be in nearby Mountain View, CA the next day.

Photos: Jim Katzman, ProBonoPhoto

Please credit the photographer



Upwards of 250 protesters gathered at Heritage Park in Palo Alto on February 5th, part of a week-long “ICE Out of the Bay” series of demonstrations leading up to Super Bowl LX. The crowd marched through downtown Palo Alto to Palantir’s Hamilton Ave. office building.



The rally and march showed strong support from members of National Nurses United/California Nurses, Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, SEIU 521, and California Fast Food Workers.



Palantir's contracts under the Trump administration enable deportations and the aggregation of sensitive data on Americans.