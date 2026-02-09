top
South Bay
South Bay
South Bay Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons

Congressman Joins Protesters Demanding No ICE at Huge Rally Outside Super Bowl

by Germaine Granwolf
Mon, Feb 9, 2026 8:34AM
More than a thousand anti-ICE demonstrators on February 8
More than a thousand anti-ICE demonstrators on February 8
original image (2048x1365)
Photos: Sammy Braxton-Haney ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographer

Last fall Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced that DHS would have a big presence at the 2026 Super Bowl. Following the announcement that Bad Bunny would be featured, Trump White House advisor Cory Lewandowski confirmed ICE would come and Noem doubled down saying ICE “would be all over” the Super Bowl.

San Francisco Bay Area activists prepared for months, and when NFL officials insisted last week there were no ICE operations planned for the game skepticism ran deep.

A week of action started ahead of the event and included a march on Palantir in Palo Alto. The tech company's software enables ICE to spy on immigrants in the US and Palestinians abroad.

Following yesterday's large demonstration of more than a thousand people Congressman Ro Khanna tweeted “The Super Bowl is in my district, but I was not in the suites... I was with activists in my district demanding no new funding for ICE.”

Protesters called for much more than no new funding, insisting that ICE be abolished altogether. Batman of San Jose demanded last week at a City of Santa Clara meeting that the city do more to protect immigrants; he came with other members of Bay Area Super Heroes to the demo in costume. The ever-present Dance of Peace in butterfly wings stood tall over the gathered crowd, and members of The Wolves based in Menlo Park wielded a bull horn amplifying the crowd's message: ICE out of the Bay Area, ICE out of everywhere.
For more information: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2026/02/...
§Possibly 2000 some estimated
by Germaine Granwolf
Mon, Feb 9, 2026 8:34AM
sm_scsbhhuge.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Members of activist group The Wolves
by Germaine Granwolf
Mon, Feb 9, 2026 8:34AM
sm_scsbhwolves.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
http://www.TheWolves.net
§Butterfly represents migration
by Germaine Granwolf
Mon, Feb 9, 2026 8:34AM
sm_scsbhsigns.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Ever-present in South Bay
by Germaine Granwolf
Mon, Feb 9, 2026 8:34AM
sm_scsbhsharat_best.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Wolf and Butterfly Solidarity
by Germaine Granwolf
Mon, Feb 9, 2026 8:34AM
sm_scsbhjustinsharat.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Batman of San Jose
by Germaine Granwolf
Mon, Feb 9, 2026 8:34AM
sm_scsbhbatman.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Blocking streets all along major intersection
by Germaine Granwolf
Mon, Feb 9, 2026 8:34AM
sm_scsbhpatrickhenry.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Local police on bikes ..
by Germaine Granwolf
Mon, Feb 9, 2026 8:34AM
sm_scsbhpopobikes.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§...and horses
by Germaine Granwolf
Mon, Feb 9, 2026 8:34AM
sm_scsbhpopohorse.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
