South Bay Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons

1000+ Protest ICE Outside Super Bowl

by In City of Santa Clara
Mon, Feb 9, 2026 7:08AM
Photos by: Stay Human San Jose
Photos by: Stay Human San Jose
original image (982x784)
Before and during the Super Bowl LX, a thousand plus protested ICE near Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, marching down Great America Parkway with banners and chanting "no ICE, no KKK, no racist USA," as police on horseback and bikes looked on.
