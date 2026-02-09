From the Open-Publishing Calendar
1000+ Protest ICE Outside Super Bowl
Photos by: Stay Human San Jose
Before and during the Super Bowl LX, a thousand plus protested ICE near Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, marching down Great America Parkway with banners and chanting "no ICE, no KKK, no racist USA," as police on horseback and bikes looked on.
