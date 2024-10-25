Auditla - The People's Karen is Qanon Adherent Jo Ann Rivas by Anonymous

Youtube Personality 'AuditLA' is really QANON Adherent Jo Ann Rivas. During her time at LAVC, she helped Santa Barbara City College President Erika Endrijonas cover up racketeering and retaliate against student whistleblowers. She worked with Tony Cardenas office and sat on the NoHo and Greater Toluca Lake Neighborhood Council.