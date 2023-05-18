From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

§ Email from Jo Ann Rivas by Anonymous To Whom it May Concern,



It's taking me three years to get my certificate in Post Production because of class scheduling conflicts and classes not being offered on a regular basis. In Fall 15, the only class that I could take towards my major, was Photoshop. I ended up taking three Broadcasting courses just so I could keep my full time status. Had sound, editing and after effects been offered last semester, I would have my certificate in hand and happily seeking employment.



I figured for sure I will graduate in Spring 16. The three classes I needed were offered, but sound and after effects were offered on the same night. Really? There's five days a week that classes are offered and two classes that post production students need are offered on the same night? Why not one in the day and one at night at least? I ended up taking sound and editing and photography as a filler.



I need one more class and none of the classes that would fulfill my certificate are being offered in the summer or fall 16. I will have to wait until Spring 17 to hopefully get the class that I need.



We keep hearing that the school wants us to hurry up and graduate and either transfer or find employment. I would love to do either. When I signed up to get my certificate, I wasn't expecting a three year commitment to complete 36 credits. It should have taken me three semesters, not three years.



I love the program and professors, but I hate the lack of consideration for our expected graduation dates. I also don't appreciate that we are learning outdated programs. Final Cut Pro 7 is not the industry standard. I'd rather learn Premiere. We should have access to the latest, most updated software on the market. How can I consider myself an editor when I have never had access to Final Cut Pro X. I've had access to Premiere, only because I have it on my personal computer. imovie is not industry standard either. It's almost an insult to train us on it. We need updated equipment in numerous areas. We should be state of the art.



Thank you for your consideration of these very important issues.



Jo Ann Rivas