Breaking: Ex-LACCD Trustee Promised Fraud Investigation in 2020!
The Los Angeles Times broke the story about the Valley Academic and Cultural Center being a massive racketeering scheme to defraud Pinner Construction. New documents reveal that an ex-LACCD Trustee promised an investigation that never materialized.
Last year The Los Angeles Times reporter Teresa Watanabe broke the story that the Valley Academic and Cultural Center, still under construction, at Los Angeles Valley College in Van Nuys/North Hollywood was a massive, multi-million dollar racketeering scheme by college officials to defraud Pinner Construction. Subsequent news articles published by 2 Urban Girls, LA Valley Star, and IndyBay provided additional information and updates – including that the building (that was promised to open in 2018) will not even be open for occupancy until at least 2025!
Links to the coverage can found here Breaking: LA Valley College Building Delayed Till 2025
But new documents have surfaced showing that even some of the LACCD Trustees who voted to approve the building's construction in 2016 later had concerns when the building failed to materialize.
Nancy Pearlman is an ex-LACCD Trustee, who has repeatedly campaigned to get back her Seat on the Board. According to her website she is again running in 2024..
Pearlman was also one of the trustees voting 'YES' on authorizing construction in 2016, after being persuaded by then Los Angeles Valley College President Erika Endrijonas and LAVC Media Arts Department Chair Eric Swelstad approve the project.
During her 2020 Campaign, Nancy Pearlman promised that, if elected, she and a fellow candidate, would pressure the LACCD Board and District to open an investigation into the VACC Building Project and the Los Angeles Valley College Media Arts Department.
Ultimately Pearlman failed in her re-election bid and no such investigation occurred.
A year ago, Pinner Construction filed a lawsuit seeking to hold all LACCD Trustees responsible and demanded the LACCD Board of Trustees take action.
The most recent update on the situation was published by IndyBay August 5, 2023, 'Erika Endrijonas Legal Mess Ends Up In Federal Court,'
