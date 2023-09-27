top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
California Government & Elections

Breaking: Ex-LACCD Trustee Promised Fraud Investigation in 2020!

by Anonymous
Wed, Sep 27, 2023 11:02AM
The Los Angeles Times broke the story about the Valley Academic and Cultural Center being a massive racketeering scheme to defraud Pinner Construction. New documents reveal that an ex-LACCD Trustee promised an investigation that never materialized.
sm__mg_2983.jpg
original image (375x610)
Last year The Los Angeles Times reporter Teresa Watanabe broke the story that the Valley Academic and Cultural Center, still under construction, at Los Angeles Valley College in Van Nuys/North Hollywood was a massive, multi-million dollar racketeering scheme by college officials to defraud Pinner Construction. Subsequent news articles published by 2 Urban Girls, LA Valley Star, and IndyBay provided additional information and updates – including that the building (that was promised to open in 2018) will not even be open for occupancy until at least 2025!

Links to the coverage can found here Breaking: LA Valley College Building Delayed Till 2025

But new documents have surfaced showing that even some of the LACCD Trustees who voted to approve the building's construction in 2016 later had concerns when the building failed to materialize.

Nancy Pearlman is an ex-LACCD Trustee, who has repeatedly campaigned to get back her Seat on the Board. According to her website she is again running in 2024..

Pearlman was also one of the trustees voting 'YES' on authorizing construction in 2016, after being persuaded by then Los Angeles Valley College President Erika Endrijonas and LAVC Media Arts Department Chair Eric Swelstad approve the project.

During her 2020 Campaign, Nancy Pearlman promised that, if elected, she and a fellow candidate, would pressure the LACCD Board and District to open an investigation into the VACC Building Project and the Los Angeles Valley College Media Arts Department.

Ultimately Pearlman failed in her re-election bid and no such investigation occurred.

A year ago, Pinner Construction filed a lawsuit seeking to hold all LACCD Trustees responsible and demanded the LACCD Board of Trustees take action.

The most recent update on the situation was published by IndyBay August 5, 2023, 'Erika Endrijonas Legal Mess Ends Up In Federal Court,'

§
by Anonymous
Wed, Sep 27, 2023 11:02AM
sm_screen_shot_2023-09-27_at_11.38.05_am.jpg
original image (819x582)
§
by Anonymous
Wed, Sep 27, 2023 11:02AM
sm_screen_shot_2023-09-27_at_11.38.29_am.jpg
original image (826x533)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$60.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code