Everything we know about the Van Nuys/North Hollywood Los Angeles Valley College scandal

by Anonymous
Sun, May 14, 2023 3:15PM
Alot has been published in the past two weeks about low-income students being defrauded at Los Angeles Community College District campus L.A. Valley College in Van Nuys/North Hollywood. More is expected to be published. Here is what we know so far.
18198308_10158635227205243_4774563608596339121_n.jpg
Much has been published in the past two weeks about low-income students being defrauded and the racketeering scheme at Los Angeles Community College District campus L.A. Valley College in Van Nuys/North Hollywood.

More is expected to be published.

Here is what we know so far – 

Controversial NoHo Neighborhood Rep Named In Racketeering Scheme at Los Angeles College | May 13, 2023 |

Did L.A. Valley College award Fake Degrees? | May 11, 2023 |

Breaking: LA Valley College Building Delayed Till 2025 | May 9, 2023 |

L.A. City College Presidential Hopeful Fostered Retaliation Culture as LAVC President | May 8, 2023 |

Dozen LAVC Cinema Student Narratives challenges Erika Endrijonas’s LACCD Success Story | May 5, 2023 |

Erika Endrijonas faces new questions in LACCD fraud | May 2, 2023 |
