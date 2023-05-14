From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Everything we know about the Van Nuys/North Hollywood Los Angeles Valley College scandal
Alot has been published in the past two weeks about low-income students being defrauded at Los Angeles Community College District campus L.A. Valley College in Van Nuys/North Hollywood. More is expected to be published. Here is what we know so far.
Much has been published in the past two weeks about low-income students being defrauded and the racketeering scheme at Los Angeles Community College District campus L.A. Valley College in Van Nuys/North Hollywood.
More is expected to be published.
Here is what we know so far –
Controversial NoHo Neighborhood Rep Named In Racketeering Scheme at Los Angeles College | May 13, 2023 |
Did L.A. Valley College award Fake Degrees? | May 11, 2023 |
Breaking: LA Valley College Building Delayed Till 2025 | May 9, 2023 |
L.A. City College Presidential Hopeful Fostered Retaliation Culture as LAVC President | May 8, 2023 |
Dozen LAVC Cinema Student Narratives challenges Erika Endrijonas’s LACCD Success Story | May 5, 2023 |
Erika Endrijonas faces new questions in LACCD fraud | May 2, 2023 |
More is expected to be published.
Here is what we know so far –
Controversial NoHo Neighborhood Rep Named In Racketeering Scheme at Los Angeles College | May 13, 2023 |
Did L.A. Valley College award Fake Degrees? | May 11, 2023 |
Breaking: LA Valley College Building Delayed Till 2025 | May 9, 2023 |
L.A. City College Presidential Hopeful Fostered Retaliation Culture as LAVC President | May 8, 2023 |
Dozen LAVC Cinema Student Narratives challenges Erika Endrijonas’s LACCD Success Story | May 5, 2023 |
Erika Endrijonas faces new questions in LACCD fraud | May 2, 2023 |
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network