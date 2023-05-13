Controversial NoHo Neighborhood Rep Named In Racketeering Scheme at Los Angeles College by Anonymous

The bombshell revelations about the Valley Academic and Cultural Center construction being used a scheme to defraud Pinner Construction in turn surfaced revelations about the Media Arts Department that the VACC is supposed to house. ‘Dozen LAVC Cinema Student Narratives challenges Erika Endrijonas’s LACCD Success Story’ pulled focus on what was really happening at Los Angeles Valley College. Now focus turns to the role played by community members in the racketeering scheme.

