California Education & Student Activism

Latest Update on the North Hollywood/Van Nuys Los Angeles Valley College Scandal

by Anonymous
Mon, May 22, 2023 8:28AM
Los Angeles Valley College serves Van Nuys, North Hollywood, Studio City, Valley Glen, Sherman Oaks, Valley Village, Toluca Lake, Burbank, Universal City. Here's what we know so far about the Media Arts Program that ripped off students and taxpayers.
sm_12189418_10156209951375243_7517241326385742812_o.jpg
original image (960x539)
Los Angeles Valley College, a Campus of the Los Angeles Community College District, is located in Valley Glen and serves the East San Fernando Valley of Valley Village, Sherman Oaks, Van Nuys, North Hollywood, Toluca Lake, Burbank, Universal City and Studio City.

The Media Arts Department advertises it offer's multiple two year degrees in Cinema (film), Television Production, Media Arts, Post-Production, Radio Broadcasting, Photography and Journalism.

In 2016, the Los Angeles Community College District Board that included Scott Svonkin, Andra Hoffman, Congresswoman Sydney Kamagler-Dove, and Nancy Pearlman voted to approve construction of the Valley Academic and Cultural Center. Support for Construction approval came from now disgraced Pasadena City College Superintendent-President Erika Endrijonas (who was recently announced as the new Superintendent-President of Santa Barbara City College), Eric Swelstad and many others.

In 2022, The Los Angeles Times published the findings of an arbitration ruling that the VACC's construction had been a racketeering scheme to defraud Pinner Construction of millions of dollars by Los Angeles Valley College. Since then more documents have surfaced showing that the Media Arts Department despite paying six-figure salaries to faculty and being the recipient of the State of California Deputy Sector Navigator Grant, did not provide students with the training or classes advertised.

Multiple watchdogs including the LACCD Board of Trustees, LAVC Citizen's Building Oversight Committee, Accrediting Commission of Junior and Community Colleges, and the North Hollywood Neighborhood Council had knowledge of the problems on campus and failed to take action.

Here is everything we know so far.


Two Los Angeles Film Professors Bilked Taxpayers Over $3.5 Million Dollars | May 21, 2023 |

Los Angeles Valley College perpetuated wage theft against students on Julie Su's watch | May 19, 2023 |

Corrupt North Hollywood Neighborhood Council Rep Turned Blind Eye To College Fraud | May 18, 2023 |

Van Nuys/Los Angeles College Screenwriting Professor Faked Writer’s Guild Membership | May 17, 2023 |

North Hollywood Neighborhood Council Rep Censors IndyBay! | May 15, 2023 |

Everything we know about the Van Nuys/North Hollywood Los Angeles Valley College scandal | May 14, 2023 |

Controversial NoHo Neighborhood Rep Named In Racketeering Scheme at Los Angeles College | May 13, 2023 |

Close the curtain on VACC drama | May 11, 2023 |

Did L.A. Valley College award Fake Degrees? | May 11, 2023 |

Breaking: LA Valley College Building Delayed Till 2025 | May 9, 2023 |

L.A. City College Presidential Hopeful Fostered Retaliation Culture as LAVC President | May 9, 2023 |

Dozen LAVC Cinema Student Narratives challenges Erika Endrijonas’s LACCD Success Story | May 5, 2023 |

Erika Endrijonas faces new questions in LACCD fraud | May 2, 2023 |

Set back at VACC | March 17, 2023 |

VACC delayed by ongoing dispute | October 21, 2022 |

Pinner protests outside board of trustees meeting | October 13, 2022 |

Corruption and fraud beset long-delayed L.A. Valley college theater project, lawsuit alleges | August 4, 2022 |

‘Inside job’ suspected in campus felonies | October 18, 2022 |

LA Valley College’s new performing arts center may be put on hold as costs rise | August 9, 2016 |

L.A. Valley College’s $78.5-million arts complex approved in dramatic downtown vote | August 11, 2016 |
§Arantxa Rodriguez – Retired Professor of Media Arts
by Anonymous
Mon, May 22, 2023 8:28AM
sm_12304342_10156300609475243_1348662559465174032_o.jpg
original image (2048x1150)
§Laurie Nalepa - Dean of Career and Technical Education
by Anonymous
Mon, May 22, 2023 8:28AM
laurienalepa.jpg
Current Dean of Career and Technical Education at Los Angeles Valley College. Oversaw the misuse of millions of dollars in the Deputy Sector Navigator Grant.
§Erika Endrijonas – Former President of Los Angeles Valley College
by Anonymous
Mon, May 22, 2023 8:28AM
sm_erikaendrijonas.jpg
original image (1296x864)
After Los Angeles Valley College Endrijonas was hired at Pasadena City College, where her mistreatment of staff, faculty, and the Board of Trustees prompted a movement demanding she be fired.
§Annie Goldman Reed – LAVC Campus Omsbudsman
by Anonymous
Mon, May 22, 2023 8:28AM
sm_18221660_10158635247210243_5902128773243248131_n.jpg
original image (960x540)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/05/05/18855819.php Reed explicitly refused to investigate Accreditation violations documented by dozens of students relating to the schedule or bring them to the School Administration's attention.
§Jo Ann Gilbert Rivas – North Hollywood Neighborhood Council Rep
by Anonymous
Mon, May 22, 2023 8:28AM
sm_13112924_10156880041310243_2408638240421769445_o.jpg
original image (810x540)
Corrupt North Hollywood Neighborhood Council Rep Turned Blind Eye To College Fraud
§Los Angeles Valley College Media Arts Department
by Anonymous
Mon, May 22, 2023 8:28AM
sm_endrijonas_and_media_arts_department.jpg
original image (931x526)
