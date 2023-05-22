From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Latest Update on the North Hollywood/Van Nuys Los Angeles Valley College Scandal
Los Angeles Valley College serves Van Nuys, North Hollywood, Studio City, Valley Glen, Sherman Oaks, Valley Village, Toluca Lake, Burbank, Universal City. Here's what we know so far about the Media Arts Program that ripped off students and taxpayers.
Los Angeles Valley College, a Campus of the Los Angeles Community College District, is located in Valley Glen and serves the East San Fernando Valley of Valley Village, Sherman Oaks, Van Nuys, North Hollywood, Toluca Lake, Burbank, Universal City and Studio City.
The Media Arts Department advertises it offer's multiple two year degrees in Cinema (film), Television Production, Media Arts, Post-Production, Radio Broadcasting, Photography and Journalism.
In 2016, the Los Angeles Community College District Board that included Scott Svonkin, Andra Hoffman, Congresswoman Sydney Kamagler-Dove, and Nancy Pearlman voted to approve construction of the Valley Academic and Cultural Center. Support for Construction approval came from now disgraced Pasadena City College Superintendent-President Erika Endrijonas (who was recently announced as the new Superintendent-President of Santa Barbara City College), Eric Swelstad and many others.
In 2022, The Los Angeles Times published the findings of an arbitration ruling that the VACC's construction had been a racketeering scheme to defraud Pinner Construction of millions of dollars by Los Angeles Valley College. Since then more documents have surfaced showing that the Media Arts Department despite paying six-figure salaries to faculty and being the recipient of the State of California Deputy Sector Navigator Grant, did not provide students with the training or classes advertised.
Multiple watchdogs including the LACCD Board of Trustees, LAVC Citizen's Building Oversight Committee, Accrediting Commission of Junior and Community Colleges, and the North Hollywood Neighborhood Council had knowledge of the problems on campus and failed to take action.
Here is everything we know so far.
Two Los Angeles Film Professors Bilked Taxpayers Over $3.5 Million Dollars | May 21, 2023 |
Los Angeles Valley College perpetuated wage theft against students on Julie Su's watch | May 19, 2023 |
Corrupt North Hollywood Neighborhood Council Rep Turned Blind Eye To College Fraud | May 18, 2023 |
Van Nuys/Los Angeles College Screenwriting Professor Faked Writer’s Guild Membership | May 17, 2023 |
North Hollywood Neighborhood Council Rep Censors IndyBay! | May 15, 2023 |
Everything we know about the Van Nuys/North Hollywood Los Angeles Valley College scandal | May 14, 2023 |
Controversial NoHo Neighborhood Rep Named In Racketeering Scheme at Los Angeles College | May 13, 2023 |
Close the curtain on VACC drama | May 11, 2023 |
Did L.A. Valley College award Fake Degrees? | May 11, 2023 |
Breaking: LA Valley College Building Delayed Till 2025 | May 9, 2023 |
L.A. City College Presidential Hopeful Fostered Retaliation Culture as LAVC President | May 9, 2023 |
Dozen LAVC Cinema Student Narratives challenges Erika Endrijonas’s LACCD Success Story | May 5, 2023 |
Erika Endrijonas faces new questions in LACCD fraud | May 2, 2023 |
Set back at VACC | March 17, 2023 |
VACC delayed by ongoing dispute | October 21, 2022 |
Pinner protests outside board of trustees meeting | October 13, 2022 |
Corruption and fraud beset long-delayed L.A. Valley college theater project, lawsuit alleges | August 4, 2022 |
‘Inside job’ suspected in campus felonies | October 18, 2022 |
LA Valley College’s new performing arts center may be put on hold as costs rise | August 9, 2016 |
L.A. Valley College’s $78.5-million arts complex approved in dramatic downtown vote | August 11, 2016 |
