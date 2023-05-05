From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

Student 2 Accreditation Complaint and Petition (June 6, 2016)

Sent: Monday, June 6, 2016

Subject: Re: Fwd: LAVC Fall 2016 Schedule



Hello Ms. President,



My name is , I have been a full time LAVC student for the past two years, my degree is in Cinema Arts, and by all accounts I should be done by this Fall, but I won'tbe. Now,I'memailingyoudirectlybecausetheproblemthatmeandtwenty three of my colleagues are facing is one we believe only you could possibly solve. This is because the Chair of our department (Eric Swelstad), and our Dean (Laurie Nalepa) has given us no alternative. The problem that we are facing is that (as of May 25th 2016) Cinema 125 is planned to be offered in the FALL of 2017, and we need it not to be in the Fall of 2017 but at the very least in the SPRING of 2017.



A bit of backstory, Cinema 125 used to be Cinema 123/124 (they combined it this Spring). Now 123 was offered in the Fall of 2015, but as colleague of mine would also like to have you note is that the full capstone class has not been offered in four years (they never scheduled 124) and that pushing 125 off to next Fall will make it five years since the full class has been offered. If my colleagues and I are correct, this would pose a very serious problem to Valley's accreditation because this would put the college in violation of the standard about the schedule and timely completion, and yes, we do plan on taking this up to accreditation if we do not get a promise, in writing by Eric Swelstad, Laurie Nalepa, and yourself, that Cinema 125 will be offered in the Spring of 2017, no matter what.



This is because the majority of us have been coming to Valley for over two years, and every semester we've been taking the classes required to take Cinema 125 (Cinema 101, 110, 115, and 120), and just frankly, we need to get our degrees and move on with our lives, and Cinema 125 is the class these people and I need to graduate, and these people, including myself, are not going to wait another year and half for a class that the majority of us should have been having this coming Fall.



Most of the names I'm giving to you with this email have been going to Valley for at least a year, some you may find have been coming here for four, and all of these people have taken or will have taken (and passed) all of the necessary classes for Cinema 125 (Cinema 101, 110, 115, and 120) by Spring 2017. Those who are "Years Unknown" are people I just met this past semester, and I don't know how long they've been taking.

§ Student 2 Accreditation Complaint and Petition (June 6, 2016) by Anonymous Again, we are students who want to graduate with degrees in Cinema Arts, and are not going to wait another year and a half for a class that should've been offered to us this Fall, and we will not accept anything less that a promise in writing that "Cinema 125 will be offered in the Spring 2017, no matter what." from the Department Chair Eric Swelstad, our Dean Laurie Nalepa, and you yourself. I would also like to remind you that we will take this up to accreditation if we do not get what we need.



Thank you for reading this, and have a nice day.



§ LAVC Media Arts Student Narrative 1 (May 2, 2016) by Anonymous To Whom Who Cares and Have Power to Make a Change,



I came to this college hoping that I get the best program specially with my time and budget because I am in the Film Production Mecca, in the heart of film production anyway! Unfortunately I didn’t get what I was expecting. If I was able to go to City College I think I would’ve finish my Cinema classes last year. I don’t expect from Pierce College or other schools because they don’t advertise that they are art school but Valley college is showing that they have such a successful background in Cinema and Media Art, may be in the past but definitely not now! I lost couple years of my life that I could get a job much sooner. I’m still not graduated just waiting for one class, and not having a job in my field! It’s a sham for me and the college that I attended! Colleges want us to get our classes faster and graduate but what I got from Valley College (Hollywood) was something that I could get way better in the third world countries and I’m not saying this as insult which I am very honest and this is a sad fact.



I am expecting Valley College has to get back to its game and real level and also concern about our time and lives which we are wasting to just get one class in one semester or wait for one special class for a whole year. Never seen like this anywhere. I compare our materials with a college in San Francisco which my friend started one year after that I started in Valley College and not only she finished her program she went to a higher level finished that too and now she is teaching in that college. Can you believe that? I helped her to get to some Cinema schools and now she is working! She knows much more than me and several time she challenged me with her updated materials and knowledge. She asked with a sympathetic sound what did they teach you guys in that school?! You figure it out what I am feeling now. Usually this is the school failed students but I have to say this time Valley College failed to us very badly!

Thanks

§ LAVC Media Arts Student Narrative 2 (April 30, 2016) by Anonymous To Whom it May Concern,



It's taking me three years to get my certificate in Post Production because of class scheduling conflicts and classes not being offered on a regular basis. In Fall15,the only class that I could take towards my major, was Photoshop. I ended up taking three Broadcasting courses just so I could keep my full time status. Had sound, editing and after effects been offered last semester, I would have my certificate in hand and happily seeking employment.



I figured for sure I will graduate in Spring 16. The three classes I needed were offered, but sound and after effects were offered on the same night. Really? There's five days a week that classes are offered and two classes that post production students need are offered on the same night? Why not one in the day and one at night at least? I ended up taking sound and editing and photography as a filler.



I need one more class and none of the classes that would fulfill my certificate are being offered in the summer or fall 16. I will have to wait until Spring 17 to hopefully get the class that I need.



We keep hearing that the school wants us to hurry up and graduate and either transfer or find employment. I would love to do either. When I signed up to get my certificate, I wasn't expecting a three year commitment to complete 36 credits. It should have taken me three semesters, not three years.



I love the program and professors, but I hate the lack of consideration for our expected graduation dates.I also don't appreciate that we are learning out dated programs. Final Cut Pro 7 is not the industry standard. I'd rather learn Premiere. We should have access to the latest, most updated software on the market. How can I consider myself an editor when I have never had access to Final Cut Pro X. I've had access to Premiere, only because I have it on my personal computer. imovie is not industry standard either. It's almost an insult to train us on it. We need updated equipment in numerous areas. We should be state of the art.



Thank you for your consideration of these very important issues.

§ LAVC Media Arts Student Narrative 3 (April 29, 2016) by Anonymous Hello Professor,

I have been attending the Media Arts program at LAVC since 2013. The schedule set up for the classes has detained me from getting my certificate in post production. I work Saturday's and photoshop has not been offered any other day. Just this semester, the after effects class was cancelled at the last moment. Both classes I need to get my certificate. Fortunately, I have been able to switch my schedule around and still able to take the directing class this semester. I love all of the classes that I have taken and have learned so much, from all the professors. I wish there is a way we could have these classes offered on a weekday evening.

§ LAVC Media Arts Student Narrative 4 (April 28, 2016) by Anonymous It seems my graduation will never happen from Vally College after 4-5 years that I spent there just for a certificate not even an AA degree. I waited 2 years for taking Cinema 123, and finally last semester it happened. Now as Prof. Swelstad told us, I have to take Photoshop or AE class instead of Cinema 124 to get my certificate, but I have this challenge with myself that why I have to spend my time and money for something that it's not even close to advanced production workshop( C124) that was supposed to give us the opportunity to make another short movie with our classmates?

§ LAVC Media Arts Student Narrative 5 (April 27, 2016) by Anonymous I feel like all of these classes should be offered every semester. I could have graduated a year before but because some classes are only offered once a year and have prerequisite it makes it harder. Not only that but the fact that sometimes the classes are offered at the same time. When I started at Valley I wanted to get an AA in post production but I can't because some of the classes are offered once every blue moon, so I had to change it. I wish they would have more classes to graduate on time. That is what the school system wants, for people to graduate. How can we do that if the school give impossible requirements?

§ LAVC Media Arts Student Narrative 6 (April 26, 2016) by Anonymous Sometimes at Valley I feel like an outsider is looking in. I am not as active in the film community as my fellow students, but I feel that I always hear all of their horror stories. Stories about classes that they can't get because they are off scheduled, pitted against other core classes, or not scheduled at all. Student losing financial aide. Students missing out on industry jobs because they are hanging around Valley waiting for classes. There seems to be no logical reasoning for the the scheduling and it is so sad to hear what is going on. Do you serve the students or not? Like nothing about scheduling seems to be serving the students. A big example this semester is sound class. I know several students who have gone to other school because sound was not offer at LAVC. And when Sound was finally offer it was pitted against After Effects. LOTS of students want to take After Effects. It is a highly sought out skill in the industry. Why pit the two classes against each other, if the goal of this program is to get students working in the industry? Also because Valley has not offer the sound class in such a long time. The Sound Class is now over-crowded, and combine that with the lack of equipment. Sound is feels like such a waste of time because the instructor has to compensate for too many students and not enough equipment. It's just not fair to the teacher and to the students. I feel that I would have to lie about my sound training because I barely got to use any equipment.Your classes say lecture and lab. THERE IS HARDLY ANY LAB TIME! How can we say we have experience if we never and/or rarely get to use the industry standard equipment? It's like a doctor learning only the theory of medicine then working on live patients, praying that the theory is enough. Would you trust a doctor that has no practical training? Film making is hard enough in practice and failing in the industry is rarely tolerated. So, you are really doing your students a disservice by not giving us more practical training time and scheduling classes in such away that everyone is handcuffed to the mad scramble of we must get classes now because it may not be offered later.



My question to the department is this, if your goal is to get students working in the industry. Why are the classes that are needed not offered? Why do we not get more practical training. Why do we not have equipment access? It's just a poorly structure program and it's sad that so many people feel that are wasting their time at Valley. And if reputation is everything in the industry. My feelings are current students are going to recommend to future students that the Valley Film Program is not worth it unless something changes.

§ LAVC Media Arts Student Narrative 7 (April 25, 2016) by Anonymous Dear Professor Swelstad,



I am writing to you in earnest, along with many of my talented classmates. I have been stuck at Los Angeles Valley College struggling to get the classes that I need since Spring 2013. This was supposed to be a two-year degree. In the time it has taken me to even come close to completing my (3) degree(s), I could have already earned at least a Bachelor's degree AND would now be working in the film and television industry! Due to required classes not being offered in the evenings or not being offered at all, I have been forced to now spend my valuable time and energy going to Los Angeles City College.



A promising student and hard-working single parent with a cumulative G.P.A. of 3.803 should NOT have to stress themselves out, spending valuable energy, time and gas money to drive to two or three junior colleges to complete a degree. I understand that there have been budget cuts, but I also understand that colleges make money by having students take their classes.



I have learned so much in my time at Los Angeles Valley College, but I also feel that I will be old and gray by the time I am able to finally check off those boxes on film industry applications for degrees that I have finally earned. I don't even believe that a mere Associates degree carries much weight in the job market these days. Employers don't even scan online resumes for anything less than a Bachelor's degree these days.



The mission of a community college, its professors and board of directors is supposed to be training the students as quickly as they can and offer as much real- world training as they can, not force them to struggle, juggle and beg. I will be extremely proud of my accomplishments when I finally complete my degrees, but it has been a far more cumbersome and time-consuming journey than it should have

been. The route to a two year degree for Cinema, Broadcasting, Media Arts and Theatre absolutely needs to be streamlined, especially for adults who must work full time.



I greatly appreciate your time, consideration and action to resolve any such matters.



Sincerely,

§ LAVC Media Arts Student Narrative 8 (April 25, 2016) by Anonymous It's my personal belief that they should offer the same class at different times so that there is no conflict. That being said I do understand budget constraints and time constraints. Last year I was in a show and was unable to take a Photoshop class because it was not offered at a time that was convenient for me. In closing I am happy with the education that I'm receiving at Los Angeles Valley College and I know that the staff is working with what they have.

§ LAVC Media Arts Student Narrative 9 (April 25, 2016) by Anonymous Here's my story. This goes back to last semester. Since they were not offering #110 or MP Sound then I had to take some classes that did not qualify me for the Pell grant. Meaning I was registered as a Post Production Major so I asked to switch majors to Directing. They thenswitchedmewhichstilldidn'tqualifyme. SoIlostmymoneysoIcouldstayin school. Then I came down with cancer of the Prostate and subsequently radiation therapy. I mention that because I should have gotten my Certificate last semester. Now I'm struggling to pay the rent and could have been working in the Biz. I have been in the Entertainment Biz going on now 40 years. I came back to school because I thought I could make my life story before I die. . . Personally had I been able to get over to LACC I would've gone there...I had no idea LAVC was so inhospitable to the movie

business.





§ LAVC Media Arts Student Narrative 10 (April 25, 2016) by Anonymous Hello,



my name is . . . I have been a student with LAVC for 4 years. I was majoring in Cinema and Media arts. I have kept a 4.0 GPA and was offered membership with Phi Theta Kappa honor society. I had to stop coming to LAVC for several reasons. It seemed that a year ago the school canceled the Sound Design class, a class I was hoping to take. I went to SIGGRAPH courtesy of and I was discussing my leaving with one of the teachers. She said she was the Dean who was responsible for cancelling the classes, due to the fact she felt it wasn't relevant. It appears the Cinema/Media department does not care for it's students anymore. That is why I have gone on to LACC. Their curriculum is vastly superior, and the petty squabbles are not as present.



§ LAVC Media Arts Student Narrative 11 (April 22, 2016) by Anonymous And I will attest I had to quit that job, I had worked there a very long Tim but I haven't for them since.



Saturday was a big deal

§ Email to cc'd LAVC Academic Senate (April 17, 2016) by Anonymous I have seen the Fall 2016 schedule that YOU and Prof. Swelstad have made up AND I am aware of the curriculum changes made recently.



I am also aware that the Media Arts Department Scheduling Committee for the Media Arts/Cinema Disciplines for the past several years has consisted exclusively of YOU with Department Chair.



. . . was not assigned to teach her Photoshop class that she wrote has wrote and taught for the past several years. Prof. Swelstad has claimed that it is Department policy to offer classes to the new hire first before the adjuncts. That is a lie. Adjunct Professor Dan Watanabe (who does not have an MFA and less academic credentials then . . .) and Adjunct Emeritus Professor Joseph Dacursso (who is retired) have already been scheduled to teach and assigned courses on the published schedule.



For SEVERAL YEARS two adjunct instructors names always scheduled in conflict against each other and always assigned classes that are required to graduate in conflict with one another in a manner that undermines student matriculation and in violation of Valley College's most recent accreditation self-evaluation report submitted to the Accreditation Board in January.

§ Email to cc'd LAVC Academic Senate (April 17, 2016) by Anonymous Fall 2013 -



Monday Nights - Broadcast 26/Media Arts 104

Tuesday Nights - Cinema 110/Cinema101



Spring 2014 -



Saturdays - Cinema 123/Media Arts 103 (Violation of Accreditation Agreement - Both core requirements for Associate of Cinema Arts)



Fall 2015 - Saturdays - Cinema 111/Media Arts 104



Spring 2016 -



Thursday Nights - Media 110/Media Arts 103 (Violation of Accreditation Agreement - Both requirements for Post-Production Associates)



In January, 2016 Valley College submitted it's self-evaluation to the Accreditation board citing its compliance with the student's rights and schedule of the Accreditation

Agreement "Department chairs, in consultation with their deans, ensure that scheduled course offerings enable students to transfer or complete certificate and degree programs in a timely manner"(P.69LAVC-Self-EvaluationReport-January2016) The previous timeline of the past schedules YOU HAVE MADE UP for THREE YEARS contradicts the college has submitted to the accreditation board.



§ Email to cc'd LAVC Academic Senate (April 17, 2016) by Anonymous In Spring 2014, Cinema 123 with was scheduled on the same day and over-lapping time as Media Arts 103, with (AND as you well know Media Arts 103 has been the class that the department has awarded credit for Cinema 124 for several years) preventing my entire Cinema 123 class from completing the Cinema program that semester.



The entire recent curriculum change to archive Cinema 123/124 and create Cinema 125 would have been UN-NECESSARY - but for the schedule YOU made up.



In Spring 2015, students let the Department Chair know that WE DID NOT WANT THE Cinema 111 and Media Arts 104 on the same days and that Photoshop being scheduled on Saturday undermined the ability of many students to enroll for Fall 2015. We were told that it was impossible to move either classes and that they had to be scheduled on that day at the same time. (SEE BELOW EMAIL).



That was a lie.



There were no classes in the CC8 labs last semester and Cinema 111 as a lecture class could have been scheduled in any classroom on any night. More to the point

requested a schedule change that was denied after so many students communicated to that they were un-happy with the situation and was willing to offer class on another day.

Now that the Fall 2016 Schedule is out and neither and are scheduled for Fall 2016 - the Department is suddenly able to schedule the same two classes on different nights that don't have a conflict!



There is more then enough documentation that the Department scheduling committee which has consisted of you and Prof Swelstad, scheduled these conflicts with these two particular teachers and now that the classes they taught last semester are being given to the new hire, there is now no scheduled conflicts.

Whatever personal problems that YOU and Prof Swelstad have with your co-workers HOW DARE YOU use the School Schedule in violation of the College's Accreditation agreement and interfere with students ability to finish and graduate!



Give back Photoshop class AND STOP using the schedule and curriculum to settle YOUR PERSONAL PROBLEMS with your co-workers.

§ Email to cc'd LAVC Academic Senate (April 17, 2016) by Anonymous From: Swelstad, Eric J. Sent: Monday, June 1, 2015 11:14 AM

To: REDACTED

Subject: Re: LAVC Fall 2015 Schedule



I'm sorry the classes are scheduled on the same day and time, but there is a limit to how many days and time slots we have available, and instructors qualified to teach the classes.



Unfortunately we need to offer the classes on the days and times we are offering them. There are always other options for getting a class to count (other schools and other classes) for graduation, etc., so I am open to students bringing me their requests.



In the meantime, we will continue to consider all factors when doing a schedule for Fall or Spring, including the comments you made below.



Thank you,



Eric Swelstad

§ Email to cc'd LAVC Academic Senate (April 17, 2016) by Anonymous From: > Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2015 9:46 AM To: "Eric J. Swelstad" Subject: LAVC Fall 2015 Schedule



Hi Professor Swelstad,



I am emailing you on behalf of the undersigned students. Next Fall, Media Arts 104, Photoshop is a scheduled on Saturday afternoons.



When enrolling for Fall, I found that it conflicts with Cinema 111, which is scheduled for the same time, several other fellow students (some currently enrolled in the Fall Section) have said that it was conflict with their work schedules and have stated they will either drop the class next semester or not sign-up for it at all unless its offered on another day due to work conflicts and would like the day for the class moved to a weekday. I also spoke with several students who took the class last semester on a Saturday and stated not only was it a major conflict with their work schedules, one student had to quit their weekend job to finish the class (and have not been able to get re-hired since) and would also like to see these critical media arts classes offered during the week when they are able to take them.



As of today with registration open for 3 weeks - the Photoshop class currently only has 11 students registered (one of which I know registered just in case but may drop the class if it isn't moved in the event that they can't make their Applebees work schedule conform. The Cinema 111 class only has 10 registered and it may be because both these classes are valuable they are splitting the number of available students down the middle, (I had planned to sign up for both Cinema 111 and Photoshop).



I was deputized by the following students to ask that you talk to the instructor for the class and see if they would be available and agreeable to teach the class on a weekday (other than Monday which would pit it against the new Diversity in Cinema class, Broadcast 5,45 and other courses students also have to have).



Also the list so far is just the students I have informally spoken too so far - the number of students facing a schedule conflict might be larger.



Sincerely