§ 2013 Facebook Messages by Anonymous 12/1, 1:12pm December 1, 2013

Redacted



Hi Dan - hope your Thanksgiving was good. Was wondering if you knew the status of my check also what is the amount - I dont even know the rate your paying - I assume minimum wage.



12/1. 1:33pm

Dan Watanabe

$9:20/hr



12/1, 1:53pm

Redacted

Oh thank-you - that's more then I was expecting. Just trying to keep track of my money cause rent is due this week.



12/9, 9:49pm December 9, 2013

REDACTED

Dan I went to my mall service today and the check has still not shown up.

§ 2013 Facebook Messages by Anonymous 12/21 12:07pm December 21, 2013

REDACTED

Dan - I just got a message from my bank that the check you guys gave me for $183.05 was returned/bounced and that now my account is overdrawn by that amount plus a $10.00 Fee deposit return.



12/21, 3:52pm

Dan Watanabe

There is a problem here -- how could that have happened? I will contact HR on Monday, saying they are in. There is no reason for a DISTRICT CHECK to bounce.



12/21, 3:55pm

REDACTED

Yes I was surprised too - my bank statement just says DEPOSIT CHECK RETURNED on 12-17-2023



12/21, 4:05pm

REDACTED

Here's a screenshot of my page

from bank account.



I deposited the check - cashed it and then on the 17th the check was returned to my bank and I was also charged a $10.00 teller fee because the check was no good



12/21, 4:14pm

Dan Watanabe

Is it possible this could have been the check that never showed up showing up late, and that the correct reissued check will come later? I am HOPING this is what happened.



Then we could get a letter from the district.





§ 2013 Facebook Messages by Anonymous 12:21, 4:16pm December 21, 2013



I mount that but I don think so - because think the amount for the lost check was around <130.00 and also it that Is the case that means that my second paycheck was also lost because there was only one with the full amount there.



Let me get my pay stub real quick to check



IT might be that all this says is that it was issued on 12/06/2013



So that might be the case. But that now means my second paycheck that was supposed to show up that friday is now missing



Ok this probably is the missing check of the issue date Is what it says. But now my other check Is missing then because It did not show up on the Friday payroll sald it would



hold on I will send you a shot of the warrant number



12/21, 4:27pm

REDACTED



Ok Dan here's the check warrant into and date • It may be the original check that just showed up super late - which If that can be cleared up great - but that means my and paycheck they were supposed to send me is also missing.



or very very late



Warrant number: 0795396 Pay Perlod: C00000 Ending Date: 12/06/2013 Issue Date: 12/06/2013



12/21, 6:19pm

Dan Watanabe

I think it may be very very very very late because two other people submitted affidavits and then had the original check come in the next day. Must be the season and just slow mails. . . Doesn't help anything!



12/21, 6:20pm

REDACTED

Oh I see. So how do we fix this?





§ by Anonymous 12/21, 6:29pm December 21, 2013

Dan Watanabe

Hopefully your next check will come in tomorrow and all will be well. Then, we can get a letter from the district or personnel here to reverse the banking charge as it was an understandable mistake.



12/21, 7:13pm

REDACTED

Ok well hopefully.



12:28, 4:17pm December 28, 2013

REDACTED

I just picked up both checks from my mailing agent - going to try to deposit them later today - whopefully it will all go as planned - let you know if there are any problems.

§ 2016 Email LA Hi-Tech Pay Situation by Anonymous

To: "

Sent: Wednesday, April 27, 2016 9:25 AM

Subject: LA Hi-Tech pay situation



Hi Dan,



I've spoken to a couple people who said they haven't been paid by LA Hi-Tech, and they said they've been trying to get ahold of you.



Are you getting their emails?



I haven't been paid yet either but I know you were switching my job category.



From: REDACTED To: watanabedan-lavc [at] yahoo.com Sent: Wednesday, April 27, 2016 9:25 AM Subject: LA Hi-Tech pay situation Hi Dan, I've spoken to a couple people who said they haven't been paid by LA Hi-Tech, and they said they've been trying to get ahold of you. Are you getting their emails? I haven't been paid yet either but I know you were switching my job category. Sent from my iPhone

§ 2016 Email LA Hi-Tech Pay Situation by Anonymous

To: Dan Watanabe (Valley College)

Sent: Thursday. April 28, 2016 8:51 AM

Subject: Re: LA Hi-Tech pay situation



Thanks Dan,

I'll pass it on to those I've talked too - people keep coming up to me and asking me.



Very odd that their meals aren't getting through.



REDACTED



Sent from my iPhone



On Apr 28, 2016, at 7:51 AM, Dan Watanabe Valley College REDACTED wrote:



I am still processing all of the PROFESSIONAL EXPERTS and you and they should be paid most likely at the end of May (sorry for the delay . . . lots of prof expert forms being filed) and no, I did not receive their emails. Pls confirm that they have this address or



Sincerely,



Dan S. Watanabe

California Community College Chancellor's Oftice

Department of Economic and Worktorce Development

Los Angeles Region

Deputy Sector Navigator

Oftice (818) 778-5569

From: REDACTED To: Dan Watanabe (Valley College) Sent: Thursday. April 28, 2016 8:51 AM Subject: Re: LA Hi-Tech pay situation Thanks Dan, I'll pass it on to those I've talked too - people keep coming up to me and asking me. Very odd that their meals aren't getting through. REDACTED Sent from my iPhone On Apr 28, 2016, at 7:51 AM, Dan Watanabe Valley College REDACTED wrote: I am still processing all of the PROFESSIONAL EXPERTS and you and they should be paid most likely at the end of May (sorry for the delay . . . lots of prof expert forms being filed) and no, I did not receive their emails. Pls confirm that they have this address or watanabedan-ideas [at] yahoo.com there are many who have NOT sent me their resumes yet! Sincerely, Dan S. Watanabe California Community College Chancellor's Office Department of Economic and Workforce Development Los Angeles Region Deputy Sector Navigator Office (818) 778-5569

§ Resume Falsification 2016 by Anonymous

Tue 5/24 2018 10:40 AM

To: REDACTED



Please be advised that l have not talked to Mr. Dan Watanabe regarding your resume

Best.

Yasmin E. Aviles

Senior Personnel assistant

Los Angeles Valley College

818.043-24144 phone

818-778-5600 fax

avilesveetlave.edu



From: Redacted

sent: Monday, Mav 7.701 34 PM

To: Aviles. Yasmin

Subject: Fwd: LA Hi-Tech pay situation/LAVC Media Arts Advisory/other



Hi Yasmin.



Did you ask Dan to have me re-write my resume to include jobs I haven't worked?



REDACTED Aviles, Yasmin E. ‹ avilesye [at] lavc.edu Tue 5/24 2018 10:40 AM To: REDACTED Please be advised that l have not talked to Mr. Dan Watanabe regarding your resume Best. Yasmin E. Aviles Senior Personnel assistant Los Angeles Valley College 818.043-24144 phone 818-778-5600 fax avilesveetlave.edu From: Redacted sent: Monday, Mav 7.701 34 PM To: Aviles. Yasmin Subject: Fwd: LA Hi-Tech pay situation/LAVC Media Arts Advisory/other Hi Yasmin. Did you ask Dan to have me re-write my resume to include jobs I haven't worked? REDACTED

§ Resume Falsification 2016 by Anonymous Begin forwarded message



From: "Dan Watanabe (ICT & Digital Media LA Region)"

Date: May 22, 2016 at 5:56:16 PM PDT



To: REDACTED

Subject: Re: LA Hi-Tech pay situation/LAVC Media Arts Advisory/other Reply-To: "Dan Watanabe (ICT & Digital Media LA Region)"



REDACTED Was reminded that your prof expert form was lacking an updated resume with the following items on it... Could you please revise?



PRODUCTION ASSISTANT - LA HITECH GRANT. Mentor for students entering LA HITECH pathway.

PROGRAM ASSISTANT - ICT and DIGITAL MEDIA LA REGION. Advisor for students regarding classes and programs at LAVC

TECHNICAL ADVISOR - GREATER LOS ANGELES WRITERS SOCIETY: Help with various events at the Greater Los Angeles Writers Society including tech prep for GenreLA and West Coast Writers Society.



Sincerely,



Dan S. Watanabe

California Community College Chancellor's Office Department of Economic and Workforce Development Information Communication Technologies & Digital Media Los Angeles Region

Deputy Sector Navigator

Office (818) 778-5569

Mobile (310) 339-3990

DoingWhatMatters.cccco.edu





§ Material Witness Response by Anonymous Re: LA Hi-Tech pay situation/LAVC Media Arts Advisory/other

REDACTED Wed 6/8/2016 11:09 AM

To: REDACTED



Thank you for your input. All legal and legal related matters are handled by the district's legal department. You can go to the District's website for contact information.



On Jun 8, 2016, at 9:47 AM, k dude wrote:



REDACTED,



You may be supeaned as a witness in my labor claim, since we were grouped up for LA Hi-Tech, and I realized your not teaching over the summer. Since you don't have a regular office will you be checking your school mailbox over the summer?



If not what address do you want me to give the California labor commissioner? I can give them your work, home or a P.O. box or other address.



You may also be asked to testify regarding the pay situation in Fall 2013, which establishes this behavior is standard operating procedure when the commissioner assesses penalties.



Also, jurisdiction of this matter (other then actually writing a check for the delinquent pay and penalties) is entirely under the California Labor Commission. No one at Valley College Media Arts or School Administrstion has any say regarding this, and should any of them attempt to to interfere it will be viewed and reported to the commissioner as retaliation. State of California does not care about the pretend world of a bunch of junior college instructors - particularly one where labor laws are viewed as suggestions.



Again all I'm asking from you for is what address you want your supeana sent too should there be a formal hearing. There may be none at all and the commissioner may simply order them to pay or schedule a conference.



If you plan to have regular access to your Valley College mailbox over the summer I can always send it there.



REDACTED

§ SECOND RESUME FALSIFICATION REQUEST by Anonymous Dan Watanabe (ICT & Digital Media LA Region)

Tue 6/7/2016 9:50 PM

To: REDACTED



REDACTED, I am still attempting to get you paid asap. Could you please send me your updated resume so we can complete this process. Again my apologies for my mistake in the initial submission process.



Sincerely,



Dan S. Watanabe

California Community College Chancellor's Office

Department of Economic and Workforce Development

Information Communication Technologies & Digital Media

Los Angeles Region

Deputy Sector Navigator

Office (818) 778-5569

Mobile (310) 339-3990

Doing WhatMatters.cccco.edu

§ Student Email Thread by Anonymous REDACTED



REDACTED



Wed 6/8/2016 12:47 PM

To: REDACTED



Interesting, so who else besides you and I have not gotten paid? People I know?



On Wed, Jun 8, 2016 at 1:30 PM, REDACTED wrote:



Payroll already notified Laurie who did nothing and have for past few years and I already sent everything to the the president who said she'd get back to me and has done nothing.



So I and others have taken it to the labor commission, that's the regulatory authority. And I included it in a complaint to the labor commission.



Sent from my iPhone



On Jun 8, 2016, at 1:16 PM, REDACTED wrote:



Here's our protocol, get all the students you know who were not paid, get any emails you might have from Dan. We are taking it to the Dean Laurie, after that, we will speak with the VP of Academic Affairs, Karen Daar.



On Mon, Jun 6, 2016 at 6:15 PM, REDACTED wrote:



I paid a lot of money to go there, lost out on a lot of money to sit in class, and I even paid for the decorations for LA Hi Tech this year out of pocket and cancelled a client.



If you file a labor complaint and ask for waiting time penalty they will owe you whatever they owed you for the day times 30

Sent from my iPhone





§ Student Email Thread by Anonymous On Jun 6, 2016, at 4:44 PM, REDACTED wrote:



Yeah, I heard that. Really fucking lame. Sick of LAVC in general screwing over the students and some of the teachers. Glad to know other people know of this. Sorry you too were caught up in this crap.



On Sun, Jun 5, 2016 at 8:49 PM, REDACTED wrote:



Hey REDACTED



I'm sorry you didn't get paid - just so you know Dan screwed over almost everyone, lied to payroll and to the students and according to payroll has done this for years.



I quit the labs worker job in 2013 because of this.



If you want to get paid I suggest you go to California Labor Commission in Van Nuys and file a one page labor theft claim with a Waiting Time Penalty.



Do not believe anything Dan says he has already asked me to lie on my resume and then tried to lie claiming Yasmin on payroll told him to say that to me. He also has of last week turned in no paperwork or time sheets for anyone.



I can forward you his emails if you'd like to see them.



REDACTED had nothing to do with any of it and was appalled.



REDACTED



§ New Time Sheet Requirements by Anonymous

REDACTED

Sat 7/23/2016 8:31 PM

To:



Denise -



I just received this from Dan Watanabe that looks like it was sent out to anyone on his mailing list.

I and all the program assistants who were not paid at LA Hi-Tech signed time sheets for him morning of the event. I don't know what happened to them.

It would appear he is either blaming the Valley College personnel office or the commission for him not having his paperwork in order with additional people.

REDACTED

Sent from my iPhone Begin forwarded message:



From: "Dan Watanabe (ICT & Digital Media LA Region)"

Date: July 23, 2016 at 9:23:03 PM PDT

To: Dan Watanabe

Subject: Timesheets

Reply-To: "Dan Watanabe (ICT & Digital Media LA Region)"

With the start of the new fiscal year, I now need to have signatures on all time sheets, which are now done weekly. Because of some issues with personnel, I could not get everyone into the system until last week. So, I need everyone to sign the time sheet by Monday noon. If you have any problem with that, please let me know asap. I will either be downstairs in campus center or will leave an envelope with the time sheets inside. For some of you there will be two to sign. You will note that between July 1 and July 18 there are no hours because of a gap in my assignment. We will discuss when I see you. Thanks again for your patience and looking forward to another year.



Sincerely,



Dan S. Watanabe

California Community College Chancellor's Office Department of Economic and Workforce Development Information Communication Technologies & Digital Media Los Angeles Region

Deputy Sector Navigator Office (818) 778-5569 Mobile (310) 339-3990 DoingWhatMatters.cccco.edu

Fwd: Timesheets REDACTED Sat 7/23/2016 8:31 PM To: McGeeDM [at] email.laccd.edu Denise - I just received this from Dan Watanabe that looks like it was sent out to anyone on his mailing list. I and all the program assistants who were not paid at LA Hi-Tech signed time sheets for him morning of the event. I don't know what happened to them. It would appear he is either blaming the Valley College personnel office or the commission for him not having his paperwork in order with additional people. REDACTED Sent from my iPhone Begin forwarded message: From: "Dan Watanabe (ICT & Digital Media LA Region)" Date: July 23, 2016 at 9:23:03 PM PDT To: Dan Watanabe Subject: Timesheets Reply-To: "Dan Watanabe (ICT & Digital Media LA Region)" With the start of the new fiscal year, I now need to have signatures on all time sheets, which are now done weekly. Because of some issues with personnel, I could not get everyone into the system until last week. So, I need everyone to sign the time sheet by Monday noon. If you have any problem with that, please let me know asap. I will either be downstairs in campus center or will leave an envelope with the time sheets inside. For some of you there will be two to sign. You will note that between July 1 and July 18 there are no hours because of a gap in my assignment. We will discuss when I see you. Thanks again for your patience and looking forward to another year. Sincerely, Dan S. Watanabe California Community College Chancellor's Office Department of Economic and Workforce Development Information Communication Technologies & Digital Media Los Angeles Region Deputy Sector Navigator Office (818) 778-5569 Mobile (310) 339-3990 DoingWhatMatters.cccco.edu