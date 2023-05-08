From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

§ 2015 Student 1 Letter to Erika Endrijonas, Karen Daar, Laurie Nalepa by Anonymous



REDACTED



Wed 12/9/2015 5:22 PM

To: endrijea [at] lavc.edu ;nalepal [at] lavc.edu



CC REDACTED



Dear President Endrijonas and Vice-President Daar,



My name is REDACTED and I am writing this email on behalf of myself and REDACTED - we are both Full-Time Media Arts students regarding the Spring 2016 schedule of classes.





Both REDACTED and myself need and want to take Media Arts 113 Low Budget Film-Making to qualify for certificates and degrees in our department and we are short this course which is one of the core classes in Media Arts Producing track and an approved required elective for two other Media Arts certificate/degrees . This class has not been offered in two years. Both of us who signed up for Cinema 111 this semester (also a core class offered for the first time in two years) were hoping Low Budget would be be offered Spring 2016.



REDACTED and I are seeking both graduation requirements and additional job training in our industry with this class.





I spoke with the Media Arts Department Chair Eric Swelstad regarding the class in September and was informed that the Spring schedule was finalized and no new classes could be added and suggested I gather a petition of students for next Fall 2016, as well as find out if there was an instructor willing to offer the class. I spoke with REDACTED who taught Low Budget Film-Making in 2013 and he agreed that he was interested in offering the class again provided it was on a week night and communicated this to the Department Chair. I have also spoken with other students who either need this class or expressed a strong interest taking it especially if it were assigned to this instructor.





We have since learned from Academic Affairs that this class could still have been scheduled already in the Spring and that it still can potentially be. Despite not adding Media Arts 113 - the Spring schedule has Broadcast 22-2, 3, and 4 - all of which are one unit independent study classes that are non-degree applicable and scheduled with a teacher that is already teaching five broadcast production classes. Additionally other Independent Study Broadcast classes 185, 295 and 385 (also non-degree applicable) were offered during the summer session 2015. None of these classes are required to graduate or part of education plans made up by counseling for Financial Aid. From our understanding they are additional classes to provide extra hands on training.





Other students in Fall 2015 lobbied the Department for classes required to graduate that they believed would be offered in the Spring and were given the same response - again NDA classes were given priority over them in scheduling and the class they petitioned for Cinema 123 was offered this Fall. During that time the student who organized the petition was un-fortunately forced to leave school to take care of a sick family member and were unable to take the class they needed to graduate despite having completed the many perquisites for this course because it was not offered until this Fall. Had it been offered in the Spring they would have completed the program and earned a Cinema degree or certificate by now. RE: Spring Schedule 2016 ImportantREDACTEDWed 12/9/2015 5:22 PMTo: daarkl [at] lavc.edu CC REDACTEDDear President Endrijonas and Vice-President Daar,My name is REDACTED and I am writing this email on behalf of myself and REDACTED - we are both Full-Time Media Arts students regarding the Spring 2016 schedule of classes.Both REDACTED and myself need and want to take Media Arts 113 Low Budget Film-Making to qualify for certificates and degrees in our department and we are short this course which is one of the core classes in Media Arts Producing track and an approved required elective for two other Media Arts certificate/degrees . This class has not been offered in two years. Both of us who signed up for Cinema 111 this semester (also a core class offered for the first time in two years) were hoping Low Budget would be be offered Spring 2016.REDACTED and I are seeking both graduation requirements and additional job training in our industry with this class.I spoke with the Media Arts Department Chair Eric Swelstad regarding the class in September and was informed that the Spring schedule was finalized and no new classes could be added and suggested I gather a petition of students for next Fall 2016, as well as find out if there was an instructor willing to offer the class. I spoke with REDACTED who taught Low Budget Film-Making in 2013 and he agreed that he was interested in offering the class again provided it was on a week night and communicated this to the Department Chair. I have also spoken with other students who either need this class or expressed a strong interest taking it especially if it were assigned to this instructor.We have since learned from Academic Affairs that this class could still have been scheduled already in the Spring and that it still can potentially be. Despite not adding Media Arts 113 - the Spring schedule has Broadcast 22-2, 3, and 4 - all of which are one unit independent study classes that are non-degree applicable and scheduled with a teacher that is already teaching five broadcast production classes. Additionally other Independent Study Broadcast classes 185, 295 and 385 (also non-degree applicable) were offered during the summer session 2015. None of these classes are required to graduate or part of education plans made up by counseling for Financial Aid. From our understanding they are additional classes to provide extra hands on training.Other students in Fall 2015 lobbied the Department for classes required to graduate that they believed would be offered in the Spring and were given the same response - again NDA classes were given priority over them in scheduling and the class they petitioned for Cinema 123 was offered this Fall. During that time the student who organized the petition was un-fortunately forced to leave school to take care of a sick family member and were unable to take the class they needed to graduate despite having completed the many perquisites for this course because it was not offered until this Fall. Had it been offered in the Spring they would have completed the program and earned a Cinema degree or certificate by now.

§ 2015 Student 1 Letter to Erika Endrijonas, Karen Daar, Laurie Nalepa by Anonymous Because of the schedule and a lack of classes many of our friends are quitting the program after this semester and others have already left Valley College this semester to take coursework at LA City College. At the moment we have learned that City College is offering two sections of their producing class that is not been offered at Valley College. Many students are leaving Valley College and signed up at LA City College for the producing class and we would like to know when there is a demand and need for this class why non- degree applicable classes are being prioritized in scheduling over degree applicable classes on the Spring 2016 schedule?

For most of us it would be an added difficulty and require additional transcript evaluations and paperwork - not to mention commuting from the Valley to another part of town ect . . . to take this course at LA City College and would much rather take it at our home campus with our department.



Some students are already experiencing difficulties because Media/Cinema 110 which is required and a core class generally offered in Fall was cut this semester and is causing students both graduation and Financial Aid Problems for some students including REDACTED.



If it is possible to schedule Media Arts 113 in the Spring semester we would appreciate your assistance with this matter in making this happen or we would like an explanation why NDA classes are being scheduled over degree applicable classes.



It would be the best Christmas gift you could give us by adding this one class to the Spring schedule and would mean alot to many students.



Best Regards and Merry Christmas REDACTED & REDACTED

§ Student 1 - 2015 Retaliation Facebook Messages by Anonymous Sunday, December 6, 2015 at 4:34pm PST



Also this semester I discovered my course substitution for 124 which I had to fight with him to approve from REDACTED was never catalogued and removed from my file that almost prevented me receiving my cinema certificate



Sunday, December 6, 2015 at 4:32pm PST



Also since then he refused to sign REDACTED 110 paperwork and lied to REDACTED taclaiming he doesn't make a decision because it's made by a committee that has to evaluate REDACTED transcript (this is not true unless he Denys REDACTED and REDACTED appeals). He also told REDACTED who is having surgery (which he was aware of) that REDACTED isn't able to make REDACTED final exam that REDACTED will receive an incomplete not

a lesser passing grade such as B. And he's been short and snappish with me ever since - nobody to my knowledge has done or

said anything to him.



Sunday, December 6, 2015 at 4:28pm PST



So the background is - I spoke to Swelstad in September about offering 113 in the spring. He told me that spring schedule was

folinalzwd and couldn't be added but to email him about fall and we specifically discussed Redacted I (who he said he was okay

with). I've sent him emails for about two or three months also telling him not to schedule REDACTED classes against REDACTED which he Has done for several years. A few weeks ago I sent a partial list to him of interested students and he said they might offer it in

fall but we can't request an instructor. I spoke with a teacher in another department and academic affairs who said that they

totally could have and still can add a class to schedule if there is student demand.





§ Erika Endrijonas reply to Student 1 by Anonymous

Sat 6/11/2016 12:11 PM



TO: REDACTED



REDACTED



If you applied for graduation, then you received the letter because you earned this Honor. If you did not apply for graduation, then this was sent to you by accident. Although my signature is on the letter, it is actually sent out by Student Services. Please follow up with Admissions and Records because my office does not determine who receives the letter.



Erika Endrijonas, Ph.D.

President

Los Angeles Valley College

5800 Fulton Avenue

Valley Glen, CA 91401

818-947-2321

endrijea [at] lavc.edu

Twitter: @LAVCPrez



-Original Message-



From: REDACTED

Sent: Saturday, June 11, 2016 9:22 AM

To: Endrijonas, Erika A

Subject: Letter



Erika,



I got this in the mail yesterday. What's does this mean?



REDACTED Endrijonas, Erika ASat 6/11/2016 12:11 PMTO: REDACTEDREDACTEDIf you applied for graduation, then you received the letter because you earned this Honor. If you did not apply for graduation, then this was sent to you by accident. Although my signature is on the letter, it is actually sent out by Student Services. Please follow up with Admissions and Records because my office does not determine who receives the letter.Erika Endrijonas, Ph.D.PresidentLos Angeles Valley College5800 Fulton AvenueValley Glen, CA 91401818-947-2321Twitter: @LAVCPrez-Original Message-From: REDACTEDSent: Saturday, June 11, 2016 9:22 AMTo: Endrijonas, Erika ASubject: LetterErika,I got this in the mail yesterday. What's does this mean?REDACTED

§ Emails to Student 1 from Graduation Office by Anonymous

Respess, Marsha L.

Mon 6/13/2016 9:19 AM

To: REDACTED



REDACTED



We base graduation honors on all your college work completed and with your Valley, Pierce, REDACTED units your GPA at this time is 3.700 and you have at least 50% of your units completed at Valley so if you continue to do well and have at least a cumulative GPA of 3.700 you will earn the President's Distinguished Honor Award.



Marsha Respess



MESSAGE REDACTED



On June 13, 2016, at 10:12 AM, Respess, Masha L. wrote:



REDACTED



you were listed in the graduation program as being a candidate for the President's Distinguished Honor Award based on your cumulative GPA as of Fall 15. You do need to pass Math 125 course you are enrolled in at Pierce College for Fall 16 in order to graduate and if you maintain your 3.700 GPA higher with your SS16 and F16 courses you will earn this award. You qualify for the degrees in Broadcasting with the Television Option, Cinema Arts, and Media Arts with the Directing Option. We do not grant multiple degrees in Media Arts so completion of the Screenwriting Option and Producing Option will be noted on your record under memorandum after next semester.



Marsha Respess-A&R Evaluator

respesml [at] lavc.edu RE: GraduationRespess, Marsha L.Mon 6/13/2016 9:19 AMTo: REDACTEDREDACTEDWe base graduation honors on all your college work completed and with your Valley, Pierce, REDACTED units your GPA at this time is 3.700 and you have at least 50% of your units completed at Valley so if you continue to do well and have at least a cumulative GPA of 3.700 you will earn the President's Distinguished Honor Award.Marsha RespessMESSAGE REDACTEDOn June 13, 2016, at 10:12 AM, Respess, Masha L. wrote:REDACTEDyou were listed in the graduation program as being a candidate for the President's Distinguished Honor Award based on your cumulative GPA as of Fall 15. You do need to pass Math 125 course you are enrolled in at Pierce College for Fall 16 in order to graduate and if you maintain your 3.700 GPA higher with your SS16 and F16 courses you will earn this award. You qualify for the degrees in Broadcasting with the Television Option, Cinema Arts, and Media Arts with the Directing Option. We do not grant multiple degrees in Media Arts so completion of the Screenwriting Option and Producing Option will be noted on your record under memorandum after next semester.Marsha Respess-A&R Evaluator