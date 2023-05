RE: Spring Schedule 2016 ImportantREDACTEDWed 12/9/2015 5:22 PMTo: daarkl [at] lavc.edu CC REDACTEDDear President Endrijonas and Vice-President Daar,My name is REDACTED and I am writing this email on behalf of myself and REDACTED - we are both Full-Time Media Arts students regarding the Spring 2016 schedule of classes.Both REDACTED and myself need and want to take Media Arts 113 Low Budget Film-Making to qualify for certificates and degrees in our department and we are short this course which is one of the core classes in Media Arts Producing track and an approved required elective for two other Media Arts certificate/degrees . This class has not been offered in two years. Both of us who signed up for Cinema 111 this semester (also a core class offered for the first time in two years) were hoping Low Budget would be be offered Spring 2016.REDACTED and I are seeking both graduation requirements and additional job training in our industry with this class.I spoke with the Media Arts Department Chair Eric Swelstad regarding the class in September and was informed that the Spring schedule was finalized and no new classes could be added and suggested I gather a petition of students for next Fall 2016, as well as find out if there was an instructor willing to offer the class. I spoke with REDACTED who taught Low Budget Film-Making in 2013 and he agreed that he was interested in offering the class again provided it was on a week night and communicated this to the Department Chair. I have also spoken with other students who either need this class or expressed a strong interest taking it especially if it were assigned to this instructor.We have since learned from Academic Affairs that this class could still have been scheduled already in the Spring and that it still can potentially be. Despite not adding Media Arts 113 - the Spring schedule has Broadcast 22-2, 3, and 4 - all of which are one unit independent study classes that are non-degree applicable and scheduled with a teacher that is already teaching five broadcast production classes. Additionally other Independent Study Broadcast classes 185, 295 and 385 (also non-degree applicable) were offered during the summer session 2015. None of these classes are required to graduate or part of education plans made up by counseling for Financial Aid. From our understanding they are additional classes to provide extra hands on training.Other students in Fall 2015 lobbied the Department for classes required to graduate that they believed would be offered in the Spring and were given the same response - again NDA classes were given priority over them in scheduling and the class they petitioned for Cinema 123 was offered this Fall. During that time the student who organized the petition was un-fortunately forced to leave school to take care of a sick family member and were unable to take the class they needed to graduate despite having completed the many perquisites for this course because it was not offered until this Fall. Had it been offered in the Spring they would have completed the program and earned a Cinema degree or certificate by now.