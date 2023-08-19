From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Breaking: CALTECH Hires LAVC Stalker as Labor Consultant
CalTech (California Institute of Technology) is a prestigious research institution in Pasadena, California. Like many larger institutions, CalTech has been embroiled in a series of legal issues. To combat them, Cal-Tech has employed a consultant who stalked and retaliated against student whistleblowers at Los Angeles Valley College.
CalTech (California Institute of Technology) is a prestigious research institution in Pasadena, California. The current President is Thomas Felix Rosenbaum, and the Board of Trustees includes; William H. Ahmanson (2017) President - The Ahmanson Foundation, Sean Bailey (2015) President – Walt Disney Studios Motion (Picture Production), among many other distinguished persons.
Like many larger institutions, CalTech has been embroiled in a series of legal issues.
| MarketWatch| July 20, 2023 ‘Students were charged $10,000 to take the Caltech cybersecurity bootcamp. But the top-ranked school did not run the course, suit claims.
| MarketWatch | July 20, 2023 | ‘Student Defense Files Class-Action Lawsuit Against Caltech, Simplilearn for Misleading Cybersecurity Bootcamp Students.’
"More recently, “Capstone Law APC, filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of current and former non-exempt, hourly paid employees who worked for California Institute of Technology (“Caltech”) in California . . . [for] the following violations . . .
not paying all overtime wages;
not paying at least minimum wages for all hours worked (relating to hours worked off-the-clock);
not providing employees with timely, uninterrupted meal breaks;
not paying employees one hour of pay for each workday a meal break is missed;
not providing employees proper wage statements (pay stubs);
failing to maintain accurate payroll records;
not paying wages timely during employment and upon termination;
collecting and/or receiving wages already paid;
secretly paying wages lower than required by statute; and
failing to reimburse work-related business expenses.”
To combat these issues, Cal-Tech has employed a consultant who stalked and retaliated against student whistleblowers at Los Angeles Valley College.
We can now confirm that CalTech has hired Annie Goldman-Reed as a labor consultant.
Annie Goldman-Reed previously has been reported as the Los Angeles Valley College Omsbudsman, who employed gaslighting, catfishing, online stalking, encouraging manipulative relationships, gossip, online impersonation and a culture of surveillance to target students reporting copious amounts of fraud.
Further, Goldman-Reed gave an interview in 2020, where she bragged about her misconduct, oblivious to how normal people would receive it.
Additional news items have been published too Google News and the NewsBreak App, regarding Goldman-Reed.
START EXCERPTS
| May 2, 2023 | Erika Endrijonas faces new questions in LACCD fraud
Published documentation that Reed was involved in misconduct and complaints were brought to the Accreditation Commission for Junior and Community Colleges.
| MAY 5, 2023 | Dozen LAVC Cinema Student Narratives challenges Erika Endrijonas’s LACCD Success Story
“In 2016, LAVC school administrators appear to have worked to cover-up the situation. Student 1 brought complaints to LAVC Omsbudsman Annie G Reed. In an email to Student 1, Reed refused to address the schedule issues and was dismissive of student progress as a measure in how courses were scheduled – despite LAVC’s Accreditation Standards clearly stating student achievement was to be the primary consideration in scheduling practices. Annie G Reed is married to Dennis Reed, the former area Dean over the Department, also listed as a respondent in the 2008 lawsuit.
Dennis Reed, the 2008 lawsuit alleged, had protected Department Chair Eric Swelstad from consequences and retaliated against the student filing the lawsuit by denying him graduation. The student’s concerns about the LAVC Media Arts Department's deceptive practices were brushed off. Around the same time Dennis Reed was involved actively lobbying the LACCD Board of Trustees for approval of the Media Arts Building that was also up for approval in 2016."
| May 8, 2023| L.A. City College Presidential Hopeful Fostered Retaliation Culture as LAVC President
“And evidence has surfaced that this is a long-standing pattern of bad behavior going back as far as her previous institution Los Angeles Valley College where she fostered an existing culture of retaliation.
Under Erika Endrijonas’s leadership LAVC engaged in illegal retaliation.“
| May 29, 2023 | L.A. Valley College Employees Should Be Prime Suspects in Van Nuys Campus Burglaries
“This was followed by a complaint made to the Campus Ombudsman Annie Reed, about the fact that only two laptops with required pro-tools software were available for in-class use by a class of twenty or thirty students – DESPITE Los Angeles Valley College being explicitly awarded a Grant for this training.”
| August 8, 2023 | LAVC Omsbudsman Stalked Whistleblowers
“Instrumental in this was Dr. Annie Goldman-Reed. Reed has already been documented in ‘Dozen LAVC Cinema Student Narratives challenges Erika Endrijonas’s LACCD Success Story’ for covering up serious accreditation violations in her role as Omsbudsman.
But Reed apparently didn’t stop there.
According to Student 1, Reed and LAVC employees began a campaign of stalking Student 1.
After Student 1 withdrew from classes, Reed accessed Student 1’s Twitter account and began liking posts in an attempt to invade Student 1’s digital space. After this she went to classes and ran a smear campaign to former classmates.
However Reed did not stop there and began targeting friends of Student 1, including Student 2. Reed demanded a meeting with Student 2 on trumped up charges.
After this Student 1 documented that nine months after leaving Los Angeles Valley College, Reed continued to view Student 1’s Facebook Profile so frequently that she started showing up in the recommended friends section. This was one of many incidents involving LAVC employees.”
| August 16, 2023 | Update: LAVC Administrator Retaliated Against Student Whistleblowers She Stalked
Two new emails show Reed aggressively targeted multiple students who spoke out against fraud, corruption, for students rights and taking their education hostage. More to the point multiple officials including Francisco Rodriguez (Chancellor of the LACCD), Kevin Jeter (Legal Counsel for the LACCD), Scott Svonkin (President of the LACCD Board of Trustees), Jack Pond (Vice-President of the Accrediting Commission for Junior and Community Colleges).
Worse, Goldman-Reed is quoted that exercise of First Amendment Protected freedoms and whistle-blowing was a cause for suspension.
END EXCERPTS
Thanks to Annie Goldman-Reed’s interview, we also know that Reed was actively monitoring almost everything that happened at Los Angeles Valley College, due to her network of “tipsters.”
Meaning that Goldman-Reed would have had knowledge that the Los Angeles Valley College Media Arts Department was awarding fake degrees to students who had not earned them.
| May 11, 2023 | Did L.A. Valley College award Fake Degrees?
Goldman-Reed would have also known about the massive, multi-million dollar racketeering scheme involving the Valley Academic and Cultural Center reported in the Los Angeles Times, (a project that her Goldman-Reed’s husband Dennis Reed aggressively lobbied for). Just as she would have known about the questionable appointment of QANON/January 6 Insurrection Enthusiast Jo Anna Rivas to the LAVC Citizen’s Building Oversight Committee and her fraudulent appointment to the LAVC Media Arts Department Advisory Board.
As a campus official who was also involved in Labor Mediation, Goldman-Reed should also receive credit for the $2.9 million dollar jury award to a former employee after Erika Endrijonas’s administration refused to provide disability accommodation and then retaliated against said employee on Goldman-Reed’s watch.
And now CalTech has employed Reed-Goldman as a consultant on employee-labor relations within the institution.
Goldman-Reed’s track record is shocking, until we consider that her husband Dennis Reed, made headlines in 2016 for hit-and-run of two cyclists and then lied to police claiming they had attacked his vehicle.
| LAIST | April 27, 2016 | “Jerk Driver Who Ran Cyclists Off Glendale Road Charged With Assault, Lying To Police”
| NBCLOSANGELES | January 25, 2016 | ‘Cyclist vs. Driver in Viral Video That Shows Near-Hit’
| Los Angeles Daily News | May 11, 2016 | Glendale man charged with trying to run cyclist off the road |
Employees, students and whistleblowers at CalTech should consider this a clear sign to either exit the institution or lawyer-up.
